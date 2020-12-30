Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

There’s probably never been a time when a good webcam is more necessary… and there’s also probably never been a time when you’ve become so aware that the webcam on your laptop is not very good.

Unfortunately for much of the year some of the most popular webcams have been out of stock.

But now Amazon is selling the Logitech C920x Pro HD webcam for $70, which is about $30 off the list price. Technically it’s out of stock too — the last time I checked, Amazon said it wouldn’t ship until January 24. But many of us will likely still be working from home for the foreseeable future, so it’s not like the camera will be obsolete by the time it arrives.

If you’re willing to go with a less well-known brand, Aukey’s 1080p webcam is in stock now, and it’s less than half the price – Amazon is selling it for $28 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

