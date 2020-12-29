Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Picked up a new tablet, eReader, or phone over the holidays and looking to load it up with some eBooks? Amazon is running a 1-day “Stock up your Kindle” sale with select eBooks selling for $1 and up.

Meanwhile if you’re looking for a streaming music deal that’s almost too good to pass up, Best Buy is selling a 3-month subscription to Tidal’s HiFi family plan for just 99 cents. Just make sure to cancel or downgrade before the end date if you don’t want to automatically renew at $22.49 per month.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & streaming

Windows PCs

Chromebooks

Storage

Audio

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

