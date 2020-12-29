Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Picked up a new tablet, eReader, or phone over the holidays and looking to load it up with some eBooks? Amazon is running a 1-day “Stock up your Kindle” sale with select eBooks selling for $1 and up.
Meanwhile if you’re looking for a streaming music deal that’s almost too good to pass up, Best Buy is selling a 3-month subscription to Tidal’s HiFi family plan for just 99 cents. Just make sure to cancel or downgrade before the end date if you don’t want to automatically renew at $22.49 per month.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & streaming
- Select Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon
- Tidal HiFi Family 3-month subscription for $1 – Best Buy
- Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2021 for $80 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGFFR27)
- Solitairica PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Windows PCs
- Gateway 11.6″ laptop w/AMD A4-9120e/4GB/64GB for $179 – Walmart
- Asus E410 laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $220 – Best Buy
- Gateway 14″ laptop w/Core i3-1005G1/4GB/128GB for $369 – Walmart
- Gateway 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/16GB/256GB for $449 – Walmart
- Lenovo IdeaPad S340 13″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $529 – Walmart
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/256GB for $599 – Walmart
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $629 – Walmart
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6″ gaming laptop w/Intel Core i5-10300H/NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti/144 Hz display for $670 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n IoT mini-desktop w/Core i3-8145U/4GB/128GB for $200 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Chromebooks
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″ w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $199 – Walmart
- Asus Chromebook C433TA 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $429 – Best Buy
Storage
- XPG SX8200 Pro 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 SSD for $53 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
- Crucial X8 1TB portable SSD for $117 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGFFR63)
- Save 10-percent on select SSDs – Newegg (coupon: EMCGFFR63)
- WD EasyStore 8TB external USB 3.0 desktop HDD for $130 – Best Buy
Audio
- Aukey EP-T25 true wireless earbuds for $16 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Bluetooth earbuds for $17 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQC95)
- Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds for $100 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Headphones (1st-gen) for $150 – Woot
- Sony WH-1000XM3/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $220 – Newegg
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $278 – Amazon
- Google Nest Mini smart speaker for $25 – B&H
- Harman Kardon Citation Surround speakers (pair) for $150 – Harman Kardon
Other
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ Android 9.0 tablet w/32GB for $109 – Walmart
- Refurbished Apple iPads for $75 – $390 – Woot
- SanDisk Clip Sport 8GB MP3 player for $20 – B&H
- Fitbit Ionic GPS smartwatch for $155 (or $140 for Prime members) – Woot
- 12-in-1 USB-C hub/docking station for $67 – Newegg