B&H is running a year-end sale on hundreds of products, the Epic Games Store is continuing to give away a different PC game for free every day through the end of the year, and a bunch of retailers seem to be clearing out some laptop inventory, presumably to make room for new models coming next year… but if you’re okay with current or previous-gen tech rather than next-gen, you can find some pretty good deals right now.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones & Tablets
- OnePlus 7T w/SD855+/8GB/128GB for $300 – B&H
- Motorola One Action w/Exynos 9609/4GB/128GB for $180 – B&H
- Open Box Google Pixel 3a w/SD670/4GB/64GB for $190 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ Android tablet w/32GB for $150 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Apple iPad 10.2″ for $300 and up – Best Buy
Windows Laptops
- Asus E410 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $220 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Lenovo (coupon: YOGADAY1)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/128GB for $650 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB For $749 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13″ convertible w/Core i7-10510U/12GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $830 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/512GB for $830 – Best Buy
- HP Spectre x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB SSD + 16GB Optane for $1000 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $250 – Best Buy
- Asus C433 Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/128GB for $429 – Best Buy
- Asus C433 Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB + 1TB portable HDD, wireless mouse & Office 365 for $548 – Best Buy
Storage
- Kingston 64GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $6 – B&H
- ADATA 32GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive 5-pack for $20 – Newegg
- ADATA 64GB USB 3.1 flash drive 2-pack for $14 – Newegg
- WD Elements 12TB external desktop HDD for $180 – B&H
Input devices
- Insignia wireless optical mouse for $6 – Best Buy
- HP Z3700 gold wireless mouse for $9 – HP
- Logitech M585 multi-device wireless mouse for $25 – Amazon
- Logitech MK345 wireless keyboard & mouse for $35 – Amazon
Audio
- Mpow M30 true wireless earbuds for $19 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: O6GO23BF)
- JBL Endurance Sprint wireless earbuds for $20 – Best Buy
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty true wireless earbuds for $21 – Newegg (w/coupon: 93XQC73)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds for $26 – Newegg (coupon: MKTCLCGK)
- Audio Technica ATH-CKR7TW true wireless earbuds for $49 – B&H
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $130 – JBL
Games & Gaming
- Stranded Deep PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Holiday in Space Bundle
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft
Streaming & Downloads
- Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription + $40 Amazon gift card for $100 – Amazon
- Select Kindle eBooks for up to 80-percent off – Amazon
- Marvel digital comics for up to 94-percent off – ComiXology Marvel Masteworks sale
Other
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (3rd-gen) for $25 – Woot
- CalDigit TS3 15-port Thunderbolt 3 dock for $190 – B&H