Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

B&H is running a year-end sale on hundreds of products, the Epic Games Store is continuing to give away a different PC game for free every day through the end of the year, and a bunch of retailers seem to be clearing out some laptop inventory, presumably to make room for new models coming next year… but if you’re okay with current or previous-gen tech rather than next-gen, you can find some pretty good deals right now.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones & Tablets

Windows Laptops

Chromebooks

Storage

Input devices

Audio

Games & Gaming

Streaming & Downloads

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.