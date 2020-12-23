Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Steam Winter Sale is on… and so is the GOG Winter Sale and the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. What I’m saying is, there are worse times to save a few bucks on PC games.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- Tropico 5 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe PC game for free – GOG
- Steam Winter Sale – Steam
- GOG Winter Sale – GOG
- Epic Games Store Holiday Sale – Epic Games Store
- Female Protagonist Sale – Humble Store
Downloads & Streaming
- Kindle Unlimited gift subscriptions for up to 40-percent off – Amazon
- Save up to 80-percent on select Kindle eBooks – Amazon
- ComiXology Image digital comics holiday sale – ComiXology
- Saga: Compendium One eBook (issues #1 – 54) for $24 – Kindle & ComiXology
- Audible Plus membership for $5/month for first 6 months – Amazon
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11.6″ touchscreen w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $219 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $249 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14 w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $449 – Best Buy
Windows Laptops
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB?512GB for $650 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $800 – Microsoft Store
Wireless audio
- Bluedio true wireless earbuds for $10 – Bluedio (via eBay)
- Sony WF-1000XM true wireless earbuds for $158 – Amazon
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones w/same as new warranty for $190 – Bose
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for $238 – eBay (coupon: PREPFOR2021)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 w/same-as-new warranty for $250 – Bose
Other
- Amazon Echo Flex + smart bulb for $10 – Amazon
- WD My Passport 1TB portable SSD for $140 – Amazon
- Google Pixel 4a w/SD730G/6GB/128GB for $319 – B&H
- New & refurbished Netgear router sale – Woot