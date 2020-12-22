Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
EBay is offering an extra 15-percent off select items (for up to $50 off) when you use the coupon code PREPFOR2021 at checkout. Best Buy is running a flash sale on hundreds of products. And the Steam Winter Sale kicks off today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Apple Mac Mini w/M1 for $639 and up – B&H
- Asus E410MA 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $200 – Best Buy
- Refurb Lenovo Flex 5 14″ touchscreen laptop w/Ryzen 3 4300U/4GB/128GB for $288 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: PREPFOR2021)
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 7000 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $650 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 14″ laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/12GB/512GB for $880 – Best Buy
PC games
- Metro: 2033 Redux PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Steam Winter Sale – Steam
- Humble Games List Winter PC game sale – Steam
- Name your price for a bundle of racing games – Humble Codemaster Racing Rebundle
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $18 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 (or $30 for some Prime members) – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR for $150 and up – Amazon
- Roku Express HD media streamer for $22 – Amazon
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $27 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $39 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 2020 4K HDR media streamer for $79 – Amazon
Other
- LG G8x ThinQ dual screen smartphone w/SD855/6GB/128GB for $300– B&H
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon
- ADATA 32GB USB 3.1 flash drive 5-pack for $20 – Newegg
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse for $40 – Amazon
- JBL Boombox portable Bluetooth speaker for $260 – Woot (Prime member exclusive)
- Aukey 18W USB-C wall charger for $8 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)