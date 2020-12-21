Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
HP, Dell, and Lenovo are all running laptop sales. B&H is offering discounts on a few older-but-still-pretty good smartphones. And the Epic Games Store is continuing to give away new PC games on a daily basis, today it’s Alien: Isolation.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Intel Tiger Lake for $850 and up – HP
- HP Envy 13t Tiger Lake laptop for $700 and up – HP
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 convertible for Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $750 – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $695 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKHOLIDAY)
- Lenovo ThinkBook Plus w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: CYBERCLEAR15)
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $650 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Core i3-1115G4/4GB/128GB for $430 – Dell
- Acer Spin 311 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $200 – Target
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 3 XL w/128GB for $399 – Amazon
- LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen smartphone w/128GB for $400 – B&H
Tablets & eReaders
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Android tablet for $150 and up – Samsung (or B&H, Microsoft Store)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ w/256GB for $949 – B&H (or 512GB for $1149)
- Refurb Amazon Kindle (2019) for $40 – Woot
Downloads & Streaming
- Alien: Isolation PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Save up to 50-percent on select movies – Amazon (Prime members)
- Save up to 40-percent on select movies & TV shows – Microsoft Store
- Lifetime Movie Club 1-month subscription for $1 – Amazon Prime Channels
Other
- Mophie PowerStation 10,000 mAh USB-C power bank (2-pack) for $20 – meh
- Jabra Elite 25h over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $35 – Newegg
- Sega Genesis mini retro game console for $50 – Amazon