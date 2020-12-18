Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Asus ROG Zephryus G14 received strong reviews when it launched earlier this year, combining the specs of a gaming laptop with a Ryzen 4000H processor and NVIDIA graphics with the portability of a thin and (fairly) light notebook at just 3.64 pounds and 0.7 inches thick.

The notebook also has a funky lid with LED lights that let you display different patterns to folks looking at the notebook. It’s kind of gimmicky, but it’s kind of a nice feature to have if you happen to be a DJ or anyone else who works in public spaces where standing out and being noticed isn’t a bad thing.

Anyway, one down side is that a top-tier version of the laptop is pretty expensive, with a list price of $1450. But over the holiday shopping period, Asus and some retail partners have been offering discounts.

Right now Best By is selling a top of the line Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1200. And if you’re willing to settle for less horsepower, an entry-level version is just $900.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Smart speakers & displays

Downloads & Streaming

Other

