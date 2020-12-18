Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Asus ROG Zephryus G14 received strong reviews when it launched earlier this year, combining the specs of a gaming laptop with a Ryzen 4000H processor and NVIDIA graphics with the portability of a thin and (fairly) light notebook at just 3.64 pounds and 0.7 inches thick.
The notebook also has a funky lid with LED lights that let you display different patterns to folks looking at the notebook. It’s kind of gimmicky, but it’s kind of a nice feature to have if you happen to be a DJ or anyone else who works in public spaces where standing out and being noticed isn’t a bad thing.
Anyway, one down side is that a top-tier version of the laptop is pretty expensive, with a list price of $1450. But over the holiday shopping period, Asus and some retail partners have been offering discounts.
Right now Best By is selling a top of the line Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1200. And if you’re willing to settle for less horsepower, an entry-level version is just $900.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 7 4800HS/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 9 4900HS/RTX 2060 Max-Q/16GB/1TB for $1200 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad T490S 14″ laptop w/core i5-8365U/16GB/256GB for $750 – Lenovo (coupon: CYBERCLEAR15)
- Lenovo ThinkBook Plus 13″ laptop w/10.8″ E Ink cover display/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: CYBERCLEAR15)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Yoga w/Core i5-8365U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: CYBERCLEAR15)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/128GB for $600 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11.6″ FHD laptop w/Pentium N5030/4GB/128GB for $300 – Lenovo (coupon: FLEX3DEAL)
- Lenovo Chromebook S345 14″ w/AMD A6-9220C/4GB/64GB for $270 – Lenovo (coupon: S345DEAL
Smart speakers & displays
- Amazon Echo Flex for $10 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) smart speaker for $30 – Amazon
- JBL Link View w/Google Assistant for $90 – JBL (via eBay)
Downloads & Streaming
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Marvel Masterworks digital comics sale (save up to 94-percent) – ComiXology
- Marvel’s Greatest Runs digital comics (save up to 80-percent) – ComiXology
- DC Holiday Sale on digital comics (save up to 84-percent) – ComiXology
- STARZ Amazon Prime Channel 1-month subscription for $1 – Amazon (Prime member deal)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription free for new users or $3 for returning subscribers – Amazon
Other
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones w/2-year warranty for $42 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PURCHASECR15)
- Kobo Libra H20 7 inch eReader for $150 – Kobo
- Kingston DataTraveler 32GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $4 – B&H
- Kingston DataTraveler 32GB USB 3.0 flash drive 10-pack for $38 – B&H
- Instacart $100 gift card for $80 – Best Buy