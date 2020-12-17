Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Cities:Skylines today only. Amazon is running a sale on select storage products. You can snag a pair of true wireless earbuds for $10. And eBay’s 15-percent off sale on refurbished items (with a 2-year warranty) is still going on… but it ends tomorrow.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Cities: Skylines PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Winter Indie Mix Bundle
- HBO Max 6-month subscription for $70 – HBO Max
Storage
- Save up to 30-percent on select storage products – Amazon
- WD My Passport 1TB portable SSD for $150 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGFGN43)
- Crucial X8 500GB portable SSD for $80 – Amazon
- WD My Book 12TB external desktop HDD for $200 – Amazon
- WD Elements 6TB external desktop HDD for $100 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQC49)
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card for $60 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for $27 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC card for $80 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSDXC card for $43 – Amazon
eBay refurbished sale
- Save 15-percent (up to $100) on select refurbished products with 2-year warranty – eBay (w/coupon: PURCHASECR15)
- Refurb Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds for $85 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PURCHASECR15)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $212 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PURCHASECR15)
- Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $135 – Lenovo (via eBay w/coupon: PURCHASECR15)
- Refurb Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $186 -Lenovo (via eBay w/coupon: PURCHASECR15)
Other
- Bluedio true wireless earbuds for $10 – Bluedio (via eBay)
- Aukey true wireless earbuds for $18 – Amazon
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $27 – Amazon (coupon: QHX7A7H5)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $85 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $39 – Amazon