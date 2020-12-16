Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
A few years ago true wireless earbuds were premium accessories that came with premium price tags. Today you can pick up a pair for less than $10.
Amazon is selling the Dudios True wireless earbuds with a charging case for $24. But if, instead of just adding them to your cart, you click on the “New & Used” option, you can scroll down and choose the option that says ships from and sold by SoundPARA Audio.
Add that to your cart and then apply the promo code 70N4SEOG at checkout and the price drops to $9.30 in your cart.
Are these any good? I have no idea. They seem to get decent reviews on Amazon if you trust that sort of thing. But one thing I am certain of is that they’re really cheap.
Here’s are some of the day’s best deals.
Audio
- Dudios true wireless earbuds for $9 – Amazon (new & used, choose SoundPARA and use coupon: 70N4SEOG)
- JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds for $20 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Buds for $80 – Best Buy
- Sony WF-SP800N true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $128 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $50 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Woot
Games & Gaming
- Prison Architect PC game for free – GOG
- GOG Winter sale (PC games) – GOG
- Yooka-Laylee & Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair PC games for free for Prime members – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft
Laptops & tablets
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4650U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13″ laptop w/Core i5-8365U/8GB?256GB for $700 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (20109 8″ Android tablet for $100 and up – Best Buy
Storage
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $88 – Best Buy
- QNAP TS-431K-US 4-bay network attached storage device (diskless) for $219 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQC42)
Other
- Netgear Orbi RBK22 mesh WiFi system (2-pack) for $160 – Newegg (coupon: 67HLDSN92)
- Save up to 40-percent on select Anker charging accessories – Amazon
- Name your price for $1400+ worth of digital comics – Humble Discover Image Comics Bundle
- RAYROW 13-in-1 USB-C hub for $40 – Amazon
- VANMASS 9-in-1 USB-C hub for $20 – Amazon (coupon: MZWOCQ62)
- Tile Performance Pack (2020) Bluetooth tracker set (1 Pro + 1 Slim) for $40 – Best Buy