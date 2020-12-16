Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

A few years ago true wireless earbuds were premium accessories that came with premium price tags. Today you can pick up a pair for less than $10.

Amazon is selling the Dudios True wireless earbuds with a charging case for $24. But if, instead of just adding them to your cart, you click on the “New & Used” option, you can scroll down and choose the option that says ships from and sold by SoundPARA Audio.

Add that to your cart and then apply the promo code 70N4SEOG at checkout and the price drops to $9.30 in your cart.

Are these any good? I have no idea. They seem to get decent reviews on Amazon if you trust that sort of thing. But one thing I am certain of is that they’re really cheap.

Here’s are some of the day’s best deals.

Audio

Games & Gaming

Laptops & tablets

Storage

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

