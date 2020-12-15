Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a 3-day sale. Woot has a liquidation sale. And eBay is still running a 15-percent off sale on select refurbished products. And Amazon’s offering discounts on recent Motorola smartphones and dozens of Fire, Echo, Ring, and eero products. It’s like Black Friday never ended this year.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Motorola smartphone sale – Amazon
- Motorola Edge for $489 – Amazon
- Motorola One Zoom for $250 – Amazon
- Moto G7 Power for $249 – Amazon
- Moto G7 Plus for $123 – Amazon
- Moto G7 Play for $126 – Amazon
- Moto G7 Power for $189 – Amazon
Tablets
- Save up to $100 on select Apple iPad models – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 w/32GB + 32GB microSD card for $90 – Sam’s Club (members only)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 and up – Amazon
Laptops
- Razer Blade 15 Base 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i7-10750H/RTX2060/16GB/512GB for $1350 – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga C940 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/12GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14 convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $319 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $549 – best Buy
Smart Speakers
- Google Nest Mini for $25 – Adorama
- Amazon Echo (2nd-gen) for $50 – Woot
Headphones
- Amazon Echo Buds true wireless earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- JLab true wireless earbuds for $20 – Best Buy
- Refurb Bose Quietcomfort 35 Series II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones w/2-year warranty for $162 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PURCHASECR15)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones w/2-year warranty for $210 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Other
- Qnap TS-230 2-bay network attached storage system (diskless) for $130 – Adorama
- Marvel Unlimited 1-year subscription for $55 – Marvel (coupon: YEARFOR55)
- Name our price for a bundle of $200+ worth of PC games – Humble Québec Indies Bundle