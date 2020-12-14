Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
eBay is running a 15-percent off sale on about a thousand different refurbished products including tablets, laptops, headphones, power tools and much, much more.
Most, if not all, of the items come with a 2-year warranty which makes them a little safer to buy than many refurbished items.
Use the coupon code PURCHASECR15 at checkout to save 15-percent on your purchase, and you can apply the coupon to multiple items at once, but total savings will top out at $100.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Apple iPad mini (2019) for $350 – Target
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Android tablet w/SD855/8GB/256GB for $430 – Best Buy
- Refurb Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/64GB w/2-year warranty for $186 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: PURCHASECR15)
Laptops
- Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11.6″ notebook w/Celeron N4020/5GB/32GB for $135 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: PURCHASECR15)
- Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14″ laptop w/Pentium Silver N5030/4GB/128GB for $229 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: PURCHASECR15)
Media streamers
- NVIDIA Shield TV for $130 – Amazon
- NVIDIA Shield TV Pro for $180 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore Spirit Bluetooth earbuds for $22 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQB74)
- Refurb JBL Endurance Jump wireless sport earbuds w/2-year warranty for $24 – TechLordz (via eBay w/coupon: PURCHASECR15)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling headphones w/2-year warranty for $85 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PURCHASECR15)
- Refurb Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds w/2-year warranty for $85– Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PURCHASECR15)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 w/2-year warranty for $212 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PURCHASECR15)
Amazon hardware
- Amazon Fire 7 for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo (4th-gen) for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $80 – Amazon
- eero Mesh WiFi router system (3-pack) for $174 – Amazon
- eero 6 mesh WiFi router system (3-pack) for $223 – Amazon
- eero Pro mesh WiFi router system (3-pack) for $399 – Amazon
Google hardware
- Google Pixel 4a 5G for $459 – Google Store
- Google Pixel Buds true wireless earbuds for $159 – Google Store
- Google Nest Mini smart speaker for $29 – Google Store
- Google Home Max smart speaker for $150 – BuyDig (via eBay)
Other
- Save 15-percent (up to $100) on certified refurbished products – eBay (coupon: PURCHASECR15)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit activity tracker for $40 – Best Buy
- CanaKit Raspberry Pi kits for $65 and up – Woot
- Save up to 45-percent on select Anker fast charging products – Amazon
- Woot-Off – Woot