Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

eBay is running a 15-percent off sale on about a thousand different refurbished products including tablets, laptops, headphones, power tools and much, much more.

Most, if not all, of the items come with a 2-year warranty which makes them a little safer to buy than many refurbished items.

Use the coupon code PURCHASECR15 at checkout to save 15-percent on your purchase, and you can apply the coupon to multiple items at once, but total savings will top out at $100.

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $85 – eBay (coupon: PURCHASECR15)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Laptops

Media streamers

Wireless audio

Amazon hardware

Google hardware

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.