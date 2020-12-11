Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two PC role playing games worth a total of $90. Most Amazon Fire tablets are on sale at the moment. And if you prefer a closer-to-stock Android experience, Samsung and other stores running sales on recent Samsung Galaxy Tab models, with deep discounts on devices including the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and Galaxy tab S6 Lite.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games
- Pillars of Eternity PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Tyranny – Gold Edition PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Save up to 70-percent on select PC games – Epic Games Store (The Game Awards sale)
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7″ tablet for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $110 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ Android tablet for $150 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $250 and up – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ Android tablet for $550 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7″ 12.4″ Android tablet w/256GB for $780 – Amazon
PCs
- Asus 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $200 – Best Buy
- Gateway 14.1″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/16GB/256GB for $399 – Walmart
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Thinkpad L13 Yoga 13″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- MINISFORUM X35G Mini PC w/Core i5-1005G1/16GB/512GB for $440 – GeekBuying
Wireless audio
- Sony WF-SP800N true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $130 – Best Buy
- Sony SRS-XB23 portable Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Best Buy
Other
- KUU-P1 15″ portable 1080p monitor + $10 gift card for $125 – Newegg
- Oculus Rift S VR headset for $299 – Amazon
- Tile Mate (2020) Bluetooth tracker for $18 – Amazon
- Tile Slim (2020) Bluetooth tracker for $24 – Amazon
- Tile Starter Pack (2020) w/Mate + Slim for $40 – Amazon