Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Walmart is selling a 14 inch Gateway-branded laptop with an Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a full HD display and a fingerprint sensor for $399. That’s $50 less than than the price Walmart was charging for this laptop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Smartphones & Tablets

Storage

Downloads & Streaming

Other

