Walmart is selling a 14 inch Gateway-branded laptop with an Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a full HD display and a fingerprint sensor for $399. That’s $50 less than than the price Walmart was charging for this laptop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Laptops
- Asus VivoBook 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/256GB for $599 – B&H
- Gateway 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/16GB/256GB for $399 – Walmart
- Kubuntu Focus Linux laptop for $1395 and up ($400 off) – Kubuntu Focus
Smartphones & Tablets
- Google Pixel 4a 5G w/SD765G/6GB/128GB for $460 – Amazon (or Google Store)
- LG V60 ThinQ w/SD865/8GB/128GB for $480 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite w/64GB for $250 – Best Buy
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSDXC card for $65 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGFGD46)
- Samsung T7 500GB portable SSD for $80 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 Touch 500GB portable SSD for $100 – Amazon
- WD My Passport portable SSDs for $90 and up – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme portable SSDs for $95 and up – Amazon
- WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $190 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGFGD59)
Downloads & Streaming
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft
- Showtime 1-month subscription for $1 – Amazon Prime Channels (Prime member deals)
- Save up to 80-percent on top selling Kindle eBooks – Amazon
Other
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $28 – Amazon
- RAVPower 61W USB-C wall charger for $20 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 pressure cooker for $50 – Amazon