Amazon is running a 1-day sale on Anker Soundcore wireless headphones, with discounts ranging from 30 percent to more than 50 percent.
The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X Bluetooth earbuds, for example, have a list price of $70, but today you can pick up a pair for $30.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Headphones
- Anker Soundcore Liberty X true wireless earbuds for $30 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 sport true wireless earbuds for $35 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 true wireless earbuds for $60 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless earbuds for $100 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo (2019) true wireless earbuds for $25 – Amazon
- Mpow MDots true wireless earbuds for $21 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Microsoft Surface Headphones (1st-gen) for $150 – Woot
Computers
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 14″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKHOLIDAY)
- HP Spectre x360 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $800 – HP
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB for $580 – Office Depot
Smartphones
- LG G8 ThinQ w/SD855/6GB/128GB for $300 – Woot
- OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition w/SD855+/12GB/256GB for $525 – Newegg
Smart Displays
- Lenovo Smart clock Essential w/Google Assistant for $25 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $40 – Lenovo
- JBL Link View smart display w/Google Assistant for $90 – JBL
Wearables
- Fitbit Sense smartwatch for $260 – Best Buy
- Fitbit Inspire 2 activity tracker (w/Desert Rose strap) for $70 – Macy’s
Storage
Keyboards & Mice
- Lenovo Professional wireless keyboard & mouse for $40 – Lenovo
- Logitech MK520 wireless keyboard & mouse for $40 – Lenovo
Other
- Sonos One SL wireless speaker for $139 – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkVision M14 portable 14: FHD monitor for $199 – Lenovo