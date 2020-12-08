Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Apple’s new $549 headphones a little too rich for your blood? You can pick pick up a pair of wireless noise-cancelling, over-ear headphones from Bose or Sony for about half the price.
Don’t need headphones? We’ve got plenty of deals on laptops, tablets, smartphones, and storage in today’s roundup as well.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless headphones
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear headphones for $88 – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $278 – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $230 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $270 – Bose
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (same-as-new warranty) for $250 – Bose
Wireless speakers
- Sony SRS-XB33 portable Bluetooth speaker for $98 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore portable Bluetooth speaker for $22 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQB47)
- JBL & Harman Kardon Bluetooth headphones & speakers for $30 and up – Woot
- Google Nest Mini (2nd-gen) smart speaker for $25 – Google (via eBay)
Storage
- Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $16 – Amazon
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $25 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $46 – Amazon
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 w/MTK Helio P60T/GB/128GB for $229 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $249 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $320 – Woot
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $479 – Best Buy
Laptops
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 w/Intel core i5 for $690 and up – Woot
- Apple MacBook Air (previous-gen) for $750 and up – Best Buy
- Apple MacBook Pro 13 (previous-gen) for $1100 and up – Best Buy
Smartphones & Tablets
- Moto G9 Plus w/SD730G/4GB/128GB for $230 – Amazon
- OnePlus 7T w/SD855+/8GB/128GB for $330 – B&H
- Apple iPad 10.2″ for $300 and up – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of digital cookbooks – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of hacking 101 eBooks – Humble Bundle
- TIDAL Premium 3-monnth subscription for less than $1 – Best Buy