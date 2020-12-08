Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Apple’s new $549 headphones a little too rich for your blood? You can pick pick up a pair of wireless noise-cancelling, over-ear headphones from Bose or Sony for about half the price.

Don’t need headphones? We’ve got plenty of deals on laptops, tablets, smartphones, and storage in today’s roundup as well.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Wireless headphones

Wireless speakers

Storage

Chromebooks

Laptops

Smartphones & Tablets

Downloads & Streaming

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

