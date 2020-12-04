Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

This week Warner Brothers announced that all of its new movies slated for release in 2021 would debut on the HBO Max streaming service at the same time as they showed up in theaters… although they’d only be available on HBO Max for a month before disappearing.

Still, it’s one more reason to consider signing up for the service, which is home to hundreds of movies and TV shows. And if you need another reason, HBO Max is offering 20-percent off for new and returning customers who pay for a 6 month subscription up front. Just make sure to click the “Get this Deal” banner at the top of the signup page between now and January 15 to sign up for $70 (about $11.66 per month, down from the usual $15).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Storage

Other

