The Epic Games Store is giving away Cave Story+ for free this week. Amazon is giving away more than three dozen games to Prime members, including Battlefield 3. And today’s the last day to score savings on Adobe Creative Cloud, TIDAL, and other software and media subscription services.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & streaming
Music
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription for free – Amazon
- Spotify Premium 3-month subscription for free – Spotify (new members)
- Spotify Premium 3-month subscription for $10 – Spotify (returning subscribers)
- Tidal Premium 4-month subscription for $1 – Tidal
- Tidal HiFi 4-month subscription for $2 – Tidal
- Deezer Premium 12-month subscription for $50 – Deezer
- Deezer HiFi 12-month subscription for $90 – Deezer
Games
- Cave Story+ PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 38 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale – Epic Games Store
- Ubisoft Store sale (save up to 80-percent, plus an extra 20-percent on select games) – UbiSoft
Software & subscriptions
- Name your price for audio & video editing software including Vegas, Sound Forge & more) – Humble Bundle
- Adobe Creative Cloud subscription for $40/month for first 12 months – Adobe
eBooks
- Save up to 40-percent on Kindle Unlimited gift subscriptions – Amazon
- In an Absent Dream eBook by Seanan McGuire for free – Tor
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 95 video game eBooks – StoryBundle
PCs
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i5-10510U + 8GB RAM for $390 – Newegg
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 series convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $650 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 series laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/12GB/512GB for $750 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $900 – Dell
PC & mobile accessories
- Aukey Omnia 100W USB-C wall charger for $30 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Caldigit 15-port Thunderbolt 3 dock for $190 – B&H
- Choetech 15-in-1 USB-C dock for $88 – Amazon (coupon: FMP9U22B)
Wireless audio
- Jabra Elite 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $120 – Amazon
- Anker Liberty Air true wireless earbuds for $26 – Newegg (coupon: EMCGFDF52)
- Mpow MDots true wireless earbuds for $17 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: CJLL92OT)
- Refurb JBL Endurance JUMP Bluetooth earbuds for $28 (2-year warranty) – TechLordz (via eBay)
- JBL Link View smart display w/Google Assistant for $90 – JBL (via eBay)
- Harman Kardon citation 100 smart speaker w/Google Assistant for $100 – A4C