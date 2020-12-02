Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Logitech’s MX Master 2S wireless mouse has a list price of $100, but today you can pick one up from Lenovo for half that. It’s on sale for $60, but add the coupon MXMASTER50 at checkout to knock an extra $10 off the price.

Meanwhile, eBay is running a sale on certified refurbished products — all with 2-year warranties, which makes them a bit less of a gamble than a typical refurbished item. That means you can score a pair of Skullcandy earbuds for $21, a Lenovo Chromebook Duet for $219, or a pretty decent Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor for $460.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Wireless audio

Media Streamers

Storage

Downloads & subscriptions

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.