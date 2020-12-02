Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Logitech’s MX Master 2S wireless mouse has a list price of $100, but today you can pick one up from Lenovo for half that. It’s on sale for $60, but add the coupon MXMASTER50 at checkout to knock an extra $10 off the price.

Meanwhile, eBay is running a sale on certified refurbished products — all with 2-year warranties, which makes them a bit less of a gamble than a typical refurbished item. That means you can score a pair of Skullcandy earbuds for $21, a Lenovo Chromebook Duet for $219, or a pretty decent Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor for $460.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Wireless audio

Media Streamers

Storage

Downloads & subscriptions

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

