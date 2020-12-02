Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Logitech’s MX Master 2S wireless mouse has a list price of $100, but today you can pick one up from Lenovo for half that. It’s on sale for $60, but add the coupon MXMASTER50 at checkout to knock an extra $10 off the price.
Meanwhile, eBay is running a sale on certified refurbished products — all with 2-year warranties, which makes them a bit less of a gamble than a typical refurbished item. That means you can score a pair of Skullcandy earbuds for $21, a Lenovo Chromebook Duet for $219, or a pretty decent Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor for $460.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $79 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $100 – Samsung (or Amazon)
- Sony SRS-XB23 portable Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Best Buy
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – Amazon
- Harman Kardon Citation 1000 w/Google Assistant for $100 – Best Buy
Media Streamers
- Google Chromecast (1080p) for $19 – Google Store
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
Storage
- Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $16 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 Touch 500GB portable SSD for $100 – Amazon (or 1TB for $170)
- Samsung T5 1TB portable SSD for $130 – Amazon
- Kingston DataTraveler 64GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $6 – B&H (or 5 for $30, 10 for $55)
- ADATA 32GB USB 3.1 flash drive 5-pack for $20 – Newegg
Downloads & subscriptions
- Beneath the Sugar Sky eBook by Seanan Mcguire for free – Tor
- Name your price for a bundle eBooks – Humble Hacking 101 Bundle
- Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription + $50 Amazon Gift Card for $100 – Amazon
Other
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 10.1″ Android tablet w/4GB/64GB for $139 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $50 – Lenovo (coupon: MXMASTER50).
- RAVPower battery charging sets for $21 each – Woot
- Aukey 7-in-1 USB-C hub for $18 – Amazon (coupon: NDSRJL9U)
- Save up to 50-percent on certified refurbished devices (w/2-year warranties) – eBay