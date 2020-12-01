Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are gone. Giving Tuesday is here (and if you have the means, there are certainly worse times to consider giving to the charity or charities of your choice). But some of the best deals from the past week or so? They’re still around.
Amazon continues to offer deep discounts on Fire TV and Echo products. You can still score some savings on wireless headphones or mesh WiFi router systems.
And a lot of laptops are on sale.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 w/AMD 3020e/4GB/64GB for $170 – Lenovo (coupon: WEEKENDDB1)
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/256GB for $430 – Dell
- Gateway 14.1″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/16GB/256GB for $479 – Walmart
- HP Pavilion 13t laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $500 – HP
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB?256GB for $549 – Walmart
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/256GB for $599 – Walmart
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $695 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKCYBER4)
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 w/Core i7-1165G7/12GB/512GB for $750 – Dell
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/1TB for $850 – Newegg
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 QHD+ w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $850 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $900 – Dell
Convertible notebooks
- HP Chromebook 14 convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $269 – Best Buy
- Acer Spin 3 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 3 3250U/4GB/128GB for $369 – Walmart
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB for $630 – Lenovo (coupon: SURPRISEYOGA1)
- Dell Inspiron 5000 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $650 – Dell
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $650 – Best Buy
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
Mini PCs
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n IoT w/Core i3-8145U/4GB/128GB for $235 – Lenovo (coupon: GRABNANO)
- Intel Skull Canyon NUC w/Core i7-6770HQ/Iris Pro 580/16GB/256GB for $499 – Newegg
- Acer Chromebox CXI3 w/Celeron 3867U/4GB?32GB for $199 – Walmart
Amazon Devices
- Amazon Echo Flex for $10 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo (4th-gen) for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR for $130 – Amazon
- Amazon eero mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $174 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore Life 2 active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $30 – Newegg
- Amazon Echo Buds true wireless earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- Save up to 40-percent on Beats headphones – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $199 – Amazon
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $299 – Amazon
- Bose headphones & speakers for up to 35-percent off – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore speakers for up to 38-percent off – Amazon
- UE Boom EXC portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Best Buy
Storage
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $25 – Amazon
- Seagate external desktop HDDs for up to 31-percent off – Newegg
- Seagate portable USB HDDs for up to 27-percent off – Newegg
Networking
- Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 mesh WiFi system (2-pack) for $180 – Best Buy
- Linksys Velop AC220 mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $250 – Best Buy
- Netgear Orbi AC3000 mesh WiFi system (2-pack) for $260 – B&H
Downloads & streaming
- Down Among the Sticks and Bones eBook by Seanan McGuire for free – Tor
- Select best-selling Kindle eBooks for $5 or less – Amazon
- Audible Plus subscription for $5/month for first 6 months – Amazon
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-months free for new subscribers – Amazon (or $3 for returning subscribers)
- Name your price for $213 worth of PC games – Humble Explore & Expand Bundle
Other
- PocketBook Color eReader w/Kaleido color E Ink display for $199 – Newegg
- Apple iPad mini for $350 and up – Best Buy
- Anker Thunderbolt 3 dock for $190 – Amazon
- Google Nest Mini smart speaker + smart plug for $20 – Lowe’s