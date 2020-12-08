The next low-cost laptop from Chinese PC maker Chuwi is a model with a 13.3 inch full HD display, an aluminum chassis, and a slim design: the Chuwi LarkBook measures less than half an inch thick and weighs about 2.2 pounds.

With a 6-watt, quad-core Intel Celeron N4120 processor, it’s not exactly going to be a speed demon. But it should be fast enough for basic computing.

Chuwi hasn’t announced pricing yet, but the LarkBook goes on sale December 15th, and starting now, customers can sign up to get a coupon for $50 off when it is available.

Chuwi says the laptop features DTS audio and has four speakers and two microphones. The laptop has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. And the screen is an IPS display with wide viewing angles and up to 220-nits of brightness.

Ports include a USB-C port, two USB-A ports (at least one of which is USB 3), a headset jack, a mini HDMI port, and a microSD card reader.

While it’s not unusual to see cheap Chinese notebooks with low power Intel processors, the LarkBook stands out at least a little bit due to its design, size, weight, and speaker system. It’s also interesting to see Chuwi using the “Lark” prefix for this model, apparently in an attempt to tie it to the Chuwi LarkBox and LarkBox Pro mini computers that launched earlier this year.

Both of those devices are 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″ desktop computers with 10-watt Intel Gemini Lake Refresh processors, which means they have a little more horsepower than the LarkBook. But what they have in common is that the LarkBox is very small by desktop standards, while the LarkBook is… reasonably small by notebook standards.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

