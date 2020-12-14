The folks at Banana Pi have been cranking out single-board computers for a few years that look like Raspberry Pi devices, but which sport different specs. The next model will be the Banana Pi BPI-M5, a little computer that measures about 3.6″ x 2.4″ and which supports Linux and Android operating systems.

It’s a follow-up to last year’s Banana Pi BPI-M4, with the new model featuring twice as much built-in storage, four times as much RAM, faster Ethernet, and a new processor. The Banana Pi BPI-M5 is now available for purchase from AliExpress for $53 plus shipping costs.

Here’s a run-down of the Banana Pi BPI-M5 specs:

CPUAmlogic S905X3 Quad-Core Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz
GPUMali-G31 MP2 GPU @ 650Mhz
Memory4 GB LPDDR4
Storage16G eMMC flash (up to 64GB)
MicroSD (up to 256GB)
Network10/100/1000 Ethernet
Video Out1 x HDMI 2.0 (up to [email protected] with HDR, CEC, EDID)
Audio portsHDMI
3.5mm audio
USB ports4 x USB 3.0
GPIO40 Pin Header : GPIO (x28) and Power (+5V, +3.3V and GND)
GPIO pins can be used for UART, I2C, SPI or PWM
SwitchesReset
Power
U-boot
LEDPower Status
Activity status
Power SourceUSB Type-C (5V/3A)
Dimensions92x60mm
Weight48g
OS supportAndroid and Linux

As noticed by CNX-Software, the new Banana Pi BPI-M5 bears a striking resemblance to the ODROID-C4, which launched earlier this year, but there are a few key differences:

  • The ODROID-C4 has a micro USB 2.0 OTG port.
  • The Banana Pi BPI-M5 has a USB-C port for power, while the ODROID-C4 has a DC power jack instead.
  • The Banana Pi model comes standard with 16GB of eMMC storage, while an eMMC module is optional for the ODROID version.

via CNX Software

This article was originally published September 14, 2020 and last updated December 14, 2020. 

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

3 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Could be a nice NAS board if the USB 3.0 ports can source 900mA each. With a single 5V 3A power input that might be difficult. At some point these boards (including raspberry pi) are going to need 9V or 15V inputs if they want to be USB 3.0 compliant… just like NUC boards.

    Reply

    1. I half expect to see a hat set up for this, which should get a lot more traction in homes than a PoE hat.

      Hypothesized USB 3.0 Power delivery HAT ports:
      9-15v input power
      A few USB 3 PD ports, able to connect data to pi via jumper USB or pogo pins

      nice-to-haves:
      Power Pi through pins (One power cord solution)
      A USB C port
      Delivers much of the power supplied via 9-15v without browning-out the attached Pi

      Reply

      1. As RPi commissions custom PMICs, they could request the USB PD voltage negotiation be on the PMIC as well as an additional 5V buck for the USB 5V rail. The PMIC would query the wall adapter over the CC pin and request the 9V 2A setting (which is very common for PD wall adapters).
        I’m sure the awesome company that is building their next PMIC could easily do this for them if they asked. It would raise costs slightly.

        Reply