The folks at Banana Pi have been cranking out single-board computers for a few years that look like Raspberry Pi devices, but which sport different specs. The next model will be the Banana Pi BPI-M5, a little computer that measures about 3.6″ x 2.4″ and which supports Linux and Android operating systems.

It’s a follow-up to last year’s Banana Pi BPI-M4, with the new model featuring twice as much built-in storage, four times as much RAM, faster Ethernet, and a new processor. The Banana Pi BPI-M5 is now available for purchase from AliExpress for $53 plus shipping costs.

Here’s a run-down of the Banana Pi BPI-M5 specs:

CPU Amlogic S905X3 Quad-Core Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz GPU Mali-G31 MP2 GPU @ 650Mhz Memory 4 GB LPDDR4 Storage 16G eMMC flash (up to 64GB)

MicroSD (up to 256GB) Network 10/100/1000 Ethernet Video Out 1 x HDMI 2.0 (up to [email protected] with HDR, CEC, EDID) Audio ports HDMI

3.5mm audio USB ports 4 x USB 3.0 GPIO 40 Pin Header : GPIO (x28) and Power (+5V, +3.3V and GND)

GPIO pins can be used for UART, I2C, SPI or PWM Switches Reset

Power

U-boot LED Power Status

Activity status Power Source USB Type-C (5V/3A) Dimensions 92x60mm Weight 48g OS support Android and Linux

As noticed by CNX-Software, the new Banana Pi BPI-M5 bears a striking resemblance to the ODROID-C4, which launched earlier this year, but there are a few key differences:

The ODROID-C4 has a micro USB 2.0 OTG port.

The Banana Pi BPI-M5 has a USB-C port for power, while the ODROID-C4 has a DC power jack instead.

The Banana Pi model comes standard with 16GB of eMMC storage, while an eMMC module is optional for the ODROID version.

via CNX Software

This article was originally published September 14, 2020 and last updated December 14, 2020.

