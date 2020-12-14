The folks at Banana Pi have been cranking out single-board computers for a few years that look like Raspberry Pi devices, but which sport different specs. The next model will be the Banana Pi BPI-M5, a little computer that measures about 3.6″ x 2.4″ and which supports Linux and Android operating systems.
It’s a follow-up to last year’s Banana Pi BPI-M4, with the new model featuring twice as much built-in storage, four times as much RAM, faster Ethernet, and a new processor. The Banana Pi BPI-M5 is now available for purchase from AliExpress for $53 plus shipping costs.
Here’s a run-down of the Banana Pi BPI-M5 specs:
|CPU
|Amlogic S905X3 Quad-Core Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz
|GPU
|Mali-G31 MP2 GPU @ 650Mhz
|Memory
|4 GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|16G eMMC flash (up to 64GB)
MicroSD (up to 256GB)
|Network
|10/100/1000 Ethernet
|Video Out
|1 x HDMI 2.0 (up to [email protected] with HDR, CEC, EDID)
|Audio ports
|HDMI
3.5mm audio
|USB ports
|4 x USB 3.0
|GPIO
|40 Pin Header : GPIO (x28) and Power (+5V, +3.3V and GND)
GPIO pins can be used for UART, I2C, SPI or PWM
|Switches
|Reset
Power
U-boot
|LED
|Power Status
Activity status
|Power Source
|USB Type-C (5V/3A)
|Dimensions
|92x60mm
|Weight
|48g
|OS support
|Android and Linux
As noticed by CNX-Software, the new Banana Pi BPI-M5 bears a striking resemblance to the ODROID-C4, which launched earlier this year, but there are a few key differences:
- The ODROID-C4 has a micro USB 2.0 OTG port.
- The Banana Pi BPI-M5 has a USB-C port for power, while the ODROID-C4 has a DC power jack instead.
- The Banana Pi model comes standard with 16GB of eMMC storage, while an eMMC module is optional for the ODROID version.
via CNX Software
This article was originally published September 14, 2020 and last updated December 14, 2020.
Could be a nice NAS board if the USB 3.0 ports can source 900mA each. With a single 5V 3A power input that might be difficult. At some point these boards (including raspberry pi) are going to need 9V or 15V inputs if they want to be USB 3.0 compliant… just like NUC boards.
I half expect to see a hat set up for this, which should get a lot more traction in homes than a PoE hat.
Hypothesized USB 3.0 Power delivery HAT ports:
9-15v input power
A few USB 3 PD ports, able to connect data to pi via jumper USB or pogo pins
nice-to-haves:
Power Pi through pins (One power cord solution)
A USB C port
Delivers much of the power supplied via 9-15v without browning-out the attached Pi
As RPi commissions custom PMICs, they could request the USB PD voltage negotiation be on the PMIC as well as an additional 5V buck for the USB 5V rail. The PMIC would query the wall adapter over the CC pin and request the 9V 2A setting (which is very common for PD wall adapters).
I’m sure the awesome company that is building their next PMIC could easily do this for them if they asked. It would raise costs slightly.