Last year Asus introduced a 14 inch laptop with a color gradient finish on the metal lid. Now the company is following up with a new model featuring a smaller screen and an Intel Tiger Lake processor.

The Asus Adolbook13 2021 is up for pre-order in China for RMB 4,999 and up. That’s about $765 in US dollars, although it’s unclear if this notebook will be available outside of Asia anytime soon.

The starting price is for a notebook with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, but Asus also offers models with up to a Core i7-1165G7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics.

While the specs look decent, the laptop’s standout feature is its design. Available in “psychedelic ocean,” “millennial pink,” and “symphony white” colors, each version features a color-shifting gradient design on the lid that gives the notebooks a distinctive look… although maybe not quite as distinctive as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 which has a series of LED lights on the display that can show different designs or animations.

The Adolbook13 2021 has a 1920 x 1080 pixel display with 100-percent sRGB color gamut, a 50Wh battery, and ports including:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x HDMI

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x power jack

The notebook weighs about 2.6 pounds and measures about 0.54 inches thick.

via GizmoChina

