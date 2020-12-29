Most of Intel’s NUC products are small desktop computers. But Intel recently shook things up with the introduction of Intel NUC Compute Element computer-on-a-module solutions that allow you to build your own modular PC for work or play.

These Compute Elements pack a processor, memory, storage, and most other key features onto a module that connects to a computer backplane via a PCIe connection. This allows you to replace the computer core by sliding out one module and replacing it with another – and it also allows you to build your own PC by pairing an Intel Compute Element with a third-party graphics card from AMD or NVIDIA.

Earlier this year we noted that a number of companies were releasing PC cases that are compatible with NUC Compute Elements, including Akasa, a company best known for making fanless cases… but the Akasa Venom QX chassis was the first Akasa case to feature active cooling.

Now Akasa is getting ready to launch a fanless option.

The new Akasa Turing QLX is a 212mm x 150mm x 220mm (8.3″ x 5.9″ x 8.7″) case made from aluminum. It has extruded fins on one side that help dissipate heat, as well as copper and thermal modules and heat pipes inside the case to help keep the computer cool.

Akasa says the case is designed to support processors with up to a 45 watt TDP, including Intel NUC Pro and Extreme Compute Elements. In other words, you can use a compute module with any of the following processors:

Intel Xeon E-2286M

Intel Core i9-9980HK

Intel Core i7-9850H

Intel Core i7-9750H

Intel Core i5-9300H

The case also has a second slot that can be used for a graphics card, although Akasa recommends choosing a low-power, fanless one since the system isn’t designed for active cooling and doesn’t have enough passive cooling power for a high-power graphics card that generates a lot of heat.

Or if you’re looking for a solution that actually makes use of all that excess heat, I guess you could look into the KFConsole, a Intel NUC Compute Element-powered PC from Cooler Master and KFC that includes a “chicken chamber” to keep your food warm while you play games.

via TechPowerUp

