After launching a crowd-developed Windows tablet in 2017 that was designed with input from potential customers, Eve is back with a new model featuring updated hardware and features. The new Eve V (2021) tablet has a 13.4 inch display with edge-to-edge glass, an Intel Tiger Lake processor, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and Windows Hello biometric login support thanks to an IR camera and fingerprint reader.
It’s designed to work with a pressure-sensitive pen that uses Wacom AES 2.0 technology and a detachable keyboard cover with a Precision touchpad with a textured glass surface.
Basically it’s what you’d get if you took a Microsoft Surface tablet and threw in a kitchen sink’s worth of bonus features. But the tablet doesn’t come cheap… or soon.
It’s up for pre-order starting today for $1399 and up, but the tablet isn’t expected to ship until the third quarter of 2021.
Given the long lead time, Eve is only asking customers who want to pre-order to make a down payment of $300. The rest will be charged closer to the time the tablet is ready to ship.
That said, while the original Eve V tablet got positive reviews from tech news sites (including this one), the company ran into trouble when it came to shipping and support. All it takes is a quick scan of the /r/evev subreddit to find numerous stories from people who say they ordered a tablet years ago and have never received the tablet or a refund.
Eve says it’s resolved the manufacturing and distribution problems it had in the past, but as good as the new Eve V tablet looks on paper, I’d be reluctant to make a down payment… although I should probably point out that Eve says the pre-order prices represent a a discount over the eventual retail price. The price will go up after the first 500 units are pre-ordered.
Here are the final specs for the 2nd-gen Eve V:
|Displays
|13.4 inch
3840 x 2400 pixels
IGZO IPS
16:10 aspect ratio
500 nits brightness
HDR10 Media Profile
90% DCI-P3 color gamut
100% sRGB color gamut
30ms response time (black to white to black)
60 Hz refresh rate
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
10-point multitouch
Wacom AES 2.0 pen support
|Processor options
|Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7
|Memory
|16GB or 32GB LPDDR4X-4266
|Storage
|512GB or 1TB NVMe SSD
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4/USB4
1 x USB 3.2 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSDXC card reader (up to 2TB)
1 x nano SIM slot
|Audio
|2 x 0.7 watt high-frequency speakers
2 x 1 watt low-frequency speakers
Dual noise cancelling mics
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
4G LTE 150 Mbps down/50 Mbps up (optional)
GPS & GLONASS (on 4G LTE models)
|Battery
|41.3 Wh
|Security
|720p front camera w/IR
Fingerprint reader in power button
|Materials
|Anodized Aluminum
|Kickstand
|Stepless adjustments to 170 degrees
|OS
|Windows 10 Pro
Eve will offer 7 different prices/configurations:
|Model
|Processor
|Memory
|Storage
|WiFi/GPS?
|Pre-order price
|EVO5655
|Core i5
|16GB
|512GB
|No
|$1399/€1399
|EVO5656
|Core i7
|16GB
|512GB
|No
|$1599/€1599
|EVO5657
|Core i7
|16GB
|1TB
|No
|$1649/€1649
|EVO5658
|Core i7
|32GB
|512GB
|No
|$1699/€1699
|EVO5659
|Core i7
|32GB
|1TB
|No
|$1799/€1799
|EVO565A
|Core i7
|32GB
|512GB
|Yes
|$1899/€1899
|EVO565B
|Core i7
|32GB
|1TB
|Yes
|$1999/€1999
You are advertising the next product when they haven’t even delivered all of the first Vs to customers! There are many people STILL WAITING for REFUNDS.
There are people still waiting for Spectrum preorder refunds, too!
Come on. Get with it and stop advertising stuff from these scammers
a) I’m not advertising anything. I’m writing about a product announcement on a news website.
b) I specifically called out the company’s troubled track record in the article.