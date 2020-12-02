After launching a crowd-developed Windows tablet in 2017 that was designed with input from potential customers, Eve is back with a new model featuring updated hardware and features. The new Eve V (2021) tablet has a 13.4 inch display with edge-to-edge glass, an Intel Tiger Lake processor, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and Windows Hello biometric login support thanks to an IR camera and fingerprint reader.

It’s designed to work with a pressure-sensitive pen that uses Wacom AES 2.0 technology and a detachable keyboard cover with a Precision touchpad with a textured glass surface.

Basically it’s what you’d get if you took a Microsoft Surface tablet and threw in a kitchen sink’s worth of bonus features. But the tablet doesn’t come cheap… or soon.

It’s up for pre-order starting today for $1399 and up, but the tablet isn’t expected to ship until the third quarter of 2021.

Given the long lead time, Eve is only asking customers who want to pre-order to make a down payment of $300. The rest will be charged closer to the time the tablet is ready to ship.

That said, while the original Eve V tablet got positive reviews from tech news sites (including this one), the company ran into trouble when it came to shipping and support. All it takes is a quick scan of the /r/evev subreddit to find numerous stories from people who say they ordered a tablet years ago and have never received the tablet or a refund.

Eve says it’s resolved the manufacturing and distribution problems it had in the past, but as good as the new Eve V tablet looks on paper, I’d be reluctant to make a down payment… although I should probably point out that Eve says the pre-order prices represent a a discount over the eventual retail price. The price will go up after the first 500 units are pre-ordered.

Here are the final specs for the 2nd-gen Eve V:

Displays 13.4 inch

3840 x 2400 pixels

IGZO IPS

16:10 aspect ratio

500 nits brightness

HDR10 Media Profile

90% DCI-P3 color gamut

100% sRGB color gamut

30ms response time (black to white to black)

60 Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

10-point multitouch

Wacom AES 2.0 pen support Processor options Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 Memory 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4X-4266 Storage 512GB or 1TB NVMe SSD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4/USB4

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSDXC card reader (up to 2TB)

1 x nano SIM slot Audio 2 x 0.7 watt high-frequency speakers

2 x 1 watt low-frequency speakers

Dual noise cancelling mics Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE 150 Mbps down/50 Mbps up (optional)

GPS & GLONASS (on 4G LTE models) Battery 41.3 Wh Security 720p front camera w/IR

Fingerprint reader in power button Materials Anodized Aluminum Kickstand Stepless adjustments to 170 degrees OS Windows 10 Pro

Eve will offer 7 different prices/configurations:

Model Processor Memory Storage WiFi/GPS? Pre-order price EVO5655 Core i5 16GB 512GB No $1399/€1399 EVO5656 Core i7 16GB 512GB No $1599/€1599 EVO5657 Core i7 16GB 1TB No $1649/€1649 EVO5658 Core i7 32GB 512GB No $1699/€1699 EVO5659 Core i7 32GB 1TB No $1799/€1799 EVO565A Core i7 32GB 512GB Yes $1899/€1899 EVO565B Core i7 32GB 1TB Yes $1999/€1999

