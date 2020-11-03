Xiaomi is the latest Chinese company to introduce a 2.4″ x 2.4″ x 1.7″ mini-desktop computer that’s small enough to carry in a pocket.

The Xiaomi Youpin Ningmei Cube seems to be based on the same reference design as the Chuwi LarkBox, GMK NucBox, and similar devices like the XCY X51.

Xiaomi’s version is up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign and sells for ¥999 ($149) and up.

The base price is for a little computer with an Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. But you can also pay extra for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Each version has an M.2 2280 solid state drive, Intel UHD graphics, dual-band WiFi, and RAM that’s soldered to the motherboard.

Ports include:

1 x USB Type-C (for power)

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

HDMI

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader

There’s also an optional Marvel-branded version with an Iron Man-inspired red and gold color scheme, in case that’s something you’re looking for in a pocket-sized computer.

Based on my experience, little PCs with similar designs tend to offer decent performance for basic computing tasks such as web browsing or video playback (at up to 1080p resolutions, anyway), but they lack the horsepower for heavy duty gaming or content creation.

They still might not be a bad option for a little PC to place by your TV or in a space-constrained office. Just note that these things may be tiny, but they’re not necessarily silent. There’s a small fan inside the case that will likely emit a quiet, but not inaudible, high-pitched whine when the computer is under heavy load.

It’s unclear if or when this particular 2.4 inch mini PC will be available outside of Xiaomi’s home country of China.

via GizmoChina

