When HMD Global took over the Nokia cellphone brand, the company didn’t just use the name for modern smartphones, but also a series of candybar-style feature phones that bring classic Nokia designs back to life.

The latest exampls? The Nokia 6300 4G and Nokia 8000 4G. The former is a 49 Euro (~$60) phone that HMD says its most affordable phone to date with support for the popular WhatsApp messaging app. The latter is a 79 Euro (~$95) phone with a larger screen, higher-resolution camera, and a “glass-like” design.

Both phones feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a microSD card for up to 32GB of removable storage. And both run KaiOS, a lightweight operating system designed for feature phones with support for apps including YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

With small non-touch displays, numeric keypads and navigation buttons, these probably aren’t the best phones for heavy texters. But the phones’ 1,500 mAh batteries should provide up to four weeks of standby time or 7+ hours of talk time. Try getting that from any modern smartphone.

The Nokia 6300 4G has a 2.4 inch QVGA display, a VGA rear camera, while the Nokia 8000 4G has a 2.8 inch screen and a 2MP camera.

Both phones have micro USB ports, 3.5mm headphone jacks, and support for FM radio – but only when headphones are plugged in, since the phones use the headset cable as an antenna.

HMD says the phones are available in “select markets,” so pricing and availability may vary by region.

