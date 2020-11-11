Apple introduces two new thin and light laptops with 13.3 inch Retina Display, Apple M1 processors, and support for up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage this week.

Wait… are you sure that the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro aren’t the same laptop?

They’re pretty similar in a lot of ways. But there are a few key differences. The biggest is that the MacBook Air is fanless, which means you get silent performance, while the new MacBook Pro has a fan for active cooling, which means you can expect better sustained performance.

But is it worth spending $300 or more to get the model with the fan? It turns out that’s not all you get.

Here’s a run-down of specs for Apple’s first two laptops with Apple silicon under the hood:

MacBook Air (M1) MacBook Pro (M1) Display 13.3 inch

2560 x 1600

400 nits brightness

Wide color (P3)

True Tone 13.3 inch

2560 x 1600

500 nits brightness

Wide Color (P3)

True Tone CPU 8-Core Apple M1

4 x performance cores

4 x efficiency cores 8-Core Apple M1

4 x performance cores

4 x efficiency cores GPU 7-core GPU (base config)

8-core GPU (higher-priced configs) 8-core GPU (standard) RAM 8GB / 16GB 8GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB SSD 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB SSD Ports 2 x USB 4

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x USB 4

1 x 3.5mm audio Audio Stereo speakers

3-mic array

3.5mm audio jack Stereo speakers w/ high dynamic range

3-mic array

3.5mm audio jack Keyboard 78 key US or 79 key (ISO)

12 function keys

Touch ID sensor

Backlit 65 keys (US) or 66 keys (ISO)

Touch Bar

Touch ID sensor

Backlit Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Camera 720p FaceTime HD camera 720p FaceTime HD camera Cooling Passive Active Battery & charging 49.9Wh battery

Up to 15 hours web browsing

Up to 18 hours video playback

30W USB-C power adapter 58.2Wh battery

Up to 17 hours web browsing

Up to 20 hours video playback

61W USB-C power adapter Dimensions 11.97″ x 8.36″ x 0.63″

(304.1mm x 212.4mm x 16.1mm) 11.97″ x 8.36″ x 0.61″

(304.1mm x 212.4mm x 15.6mm) Weight 2.8 pounds (1.29kg) 3 pounds (1.4kg) Starting Price $999 $1299

Overall, it seems like the two notebooks are a close match in most respects. Casual users probably won’t notice much difference between the two. But folks who spend a little extra on the Pro model should get longer battery life, a brighter screen, and a boost in CPU and graphics performance.

If you’re thinking you can sacrificed a little integrated graphics performance because you can always connect an external GPU, then think again – it turns out that while the notebooks’ USB 4 ports support the Thunderbolt 3 standard, the Apple M1 processor doesn’t support eGPUs. So an external graphics dock won’t be much use.

It’s also interesting to note that only the Pro model has Apple’s Touch Bar above the keyboard, which may be a pro or a con, depending on whether you’d prefer physical Fn keys or a strip of touchscreen.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro is also a tiny bit thinner than the MacBook Air at its thickest point, but the notebook does weigh a little more.

Both new laptops are available for purchase now, and they should begin shipping November 17, 2020.

