The GPD Win Max is probably the most powerful handheld gaming computer on the market right now, although that could change in the coming months as the AYA Neo, GPD Win 3, and One Netbook OneGx Pro hit the streets.

But whether the Win Max loses its performance crown anytime soon or not, it will likely remain a pretty impressive option for folks looking for a compact, portable gaming computer. One of the only things I found disappointing when I tested the Win Max earlier this year was that I couldn’t get it to run Linux. Others had more luck, but I figured we’d need to wait for serious Linux developers to fully support the hardware before things would get easier for casual users.

Now that time has (almost) come. Developer Martin Wimpress has created a custom Ubuntu MATE image for the GPD Win Max, and it should be available for download soon.

According to Wimpress, the tweaks he made for the Win Max include:

Screen orientation (out of the box it’s set to portrait, but he’s set it to landscape)

Touch screen calibration

EDID is working

Controller, trackpad, suspend, and media keys all work

Wimpress recently showed off the Win Max running Ubuntu MATE in a Twitch stream, showing some of the changes he’d made and demonstrating gameplay with a Win Max running Ubuntu MATE.

While it should be possible to make similar tweaks to other GNU/Linux distributions, Ubuntu MATE has a history of developing custom images for mini-laptops. There are also versions of the operating system available for:

GPD Pocket

GPD Pocket 2, GPD Win 2, One Mix Yoga 1s, and One Mix Yoga 2

GPD P2 Max

GPD Micro PC

Topjoy Falcon

The GPD Win Max is one of the largest GPD devices to date, with an 8 inch display, touch-type keyboard, built-in game controllers, and a body that measures 8.1″ x 5.5″ x 1″ and weighs about 1.8 pounds.

But with an Intel Core i5-1035G7 processor, Intel Iris Plus 940 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe storage, it’s also the highest-performance GPD device to date… at least until the Intel Tiger Lake-powered Win 3 comes around next year.

You can read more about the Win Max in Liliputing’s GPD Win Max review.

via @m_wimpress (1)(2)

