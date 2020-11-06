AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 chips have made their debut to largely positive reviews, with early testers concluding that AMD has overtaken Intel in both single and multi-threaded performance. But so far AMD has only released desktop-class Ryzen 5000 chips. We’ll have to wait until next year for more energy efficient laptop versions.

Don’t want to wait? Origin PC will let you configure a mobile workstation laptop with up to a 105 watt AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core processor.

The Origin PC NS-15 is a 5.9 pound notebook with a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel 144 Hz display and support for up to 64GB of RAM and up to 6TB of storage.

It’s a notebook designed for performance rather than pure portability… but it’s still easier to lug from place to place then a desktop computer.

Just don’t expect stellar battery life from the laptop’s 62 Wh battery – the company only promises up to 120 minutes of run time.

Prices start at $1805 for a model with an AMD Ryzen 7 5600X processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 250GB SSD, and Windows 10 Home, although you can also save $124 by opting for a model with no operating system installed if you plan to use a different OS or already have your own Windows installation media.

Processor, graphics, memory, and storage upgrades are available… and can easily drive the price north of $3000 depending on your configuration options.

The laptop has two M.2 2280 slots for solid state storage, a 2.5 inch bay for an optional hard drive or SSD, and two SODIMM slots for DDR4-2400 memory.

Ports include:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Tyype-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x mini DisplayPort 1.4

1 x 3.5mm headset jack

1 x 3.5mm microphone jack

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x microSD card reader

The Origin PC NS-15 measures 14.2 x 10.1″ x 1.2″ and is available in standard black, but you can also pay extra for a range of special paint jobs/color options.

via NotebookCheck

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

