Apple’s Mac Mini desktop computers have had a rocky decade. The tiny desktop computers have had a bit of a cult following, but Apple went four years without updating the Mac Mini before releasing a new model in 2014.

Now the company is giving the Mac Mini a refresh that’s at least as significant.

The new 2020 Mac Mini is the first desktop computer powered by an Apple M1 SoC, and the company says that means you can expect a major performance boost — but the new model is also cheaper, with a new starting price of $699.

The new Mac Mini is available for purchase starting today, and begins shipping November 17, 2020.

Among other things, Apple says the move from Intel to Apple chips means that you can expect:

Up to 3X faster CPU performance

Up to 6X faster graphics performance

Up to 15X faster machine learning

The new model also features two Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports with support for 40Gb/s data transfer speeds as well as an HDMI 2.0 port. That means you can connect a 6K display and a 4K display and drive them both at the same time.

Other features include two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a headphone jack, Gigabit Ethernet port, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth.

The MacBook Mini measures 7.7″ x 7.7″ x 1.4″ and weighs about 2.6 pounds. It is not fanless, and instead features an active cooling system that you’ll probably be glad it has if you plan to use the computer for gaming, graphics editing, or other tasks that require sustained performance.

