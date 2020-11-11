Linux PC company System76 is updating its Lemur Pro thin and light laptop with a new version that supports up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor.

The new model comes about half a year after the company released a version powered by a less powerful Intel Comet Lake processor… and the upgrade from 10th-gen to 11th-gen Intel Core chips does come with a price.

The new System76 Lemur Pro sells for $1199 and up, which is $100 higher than the starting price of the old version.

With a Tiger Lake processor, the new version should get a boost in CPU performance and an even bigger boost in graphics performance thanks to an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU.

The new laptop is still a thin and light notebook, but at 2.4 pounds, it’s a little heavier than the 2.2 inch Comet Lake model.

Most other features appear to be largely unchanged, so you can still expect a 12.64″ x 8.5″ 0.61″ laptop with a 14.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte display and a 180-degree hinge that allows you to fold the notebook flat.

It has Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Type-A, headset, and microSD card ports, a backlit keyboard, a 720p webcam, and 73Wh battery and 65 watt charger. The laptop is also compatible with 65+ watt USB-C chargers.

The notebook can be configured with a choice of Ubuntu or Pop!_OS Linux operating systems and it comes with open source firmware including Coreboot.

For $1199 you’ll get a model with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 500GB SSD, but the notebook can be configured with up to a Core i7-1165G7 chip, 40GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage.

