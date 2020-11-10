As promised, Linux computer company System76 is now selling a 14 inch laptop powered by an Intel Tiger Lake processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and optional support for NVIDIA graphics.

The new System76 Galago Pro is now available for $999 and up.

The laptop features a full HD matte display, a body that measures 12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″ and which weighs about 3.1 pounds, and support for up to a Core i7-1165G7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage.

A model configured with those features will cost you more than $2,000 though. If you’re interested in the entry-level configuration for less than half the price, you’ll end up with a notebook featuring an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 500GB SSD.

The notebook ships with a choice of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS or a custom Linux distribution called Pop!_OS developed by System76 and the Galago Pro features open firmware based on Coreboot.

Ports include:

  • 1 x Thunderbolt 4
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x HDMI
  • 1 x 3.5mm headset jack
  • 1 x microSD card reader

And under the hood, the notebook supports DDR4-3200 RAM, PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5. The Galago pro has stereo speakers, a 720p webcam, and a 49 Wh battery.

 

 

 

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.