As promised, Linux computer company System76 is now selling a 14 inch laptop powered by an Intel Tiger Lake processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and optional support for NVIDIA graphics.

The new System76 Galago Pro is now available for $999 and up.

The laptop features a full HD matte display, a body that measures 12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″ and which weighs about 3.1 pounds, and support for up to a Core i7-1165G7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage.

A model configured with those features will cost you more than $2,000 though. If you’re interested in the entry-level configuration for less than half the price, you’ll end up with a notebook featuring an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 500GB SSD.

The notebook ships with a choice of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS or a custom Linux distribution called Pop!_OS developed by System76 and the Galago Pro features open firmware based on Coreboot.

Ports include:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm headset jack

1 x microSD card reader

And under the hood, the notebook supports DDR4-3200 RAM, PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5. The Galago pro has stereo speakers, a 720p webcam, and a 49 Wh battery.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

