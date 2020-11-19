SolidRun is launching a new line of tiny computers powered by NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus processors featuring ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores, a neural processing accelerator, Vivante GC7000UL graphics, and an ARM Cortex-M7 real-time controller..

The new SolidRun i.MX 8M Plus Computer on Modules will be available in dual core and quad core versions, with prices starting at $75 during a promotional period that runs through March, 2021.

While the Computer on Module (CoM) is a 1.9″ x 1.2″ device that can basically be used as the brains for hardware prototyping projects, it doesn’t have any full-sized ports for easily connecting peripherals. But the board has interfaces for up to two Gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI 2.0 output, SD card, eMMC, or PCIe SSD storage, and MIPI-DSI and LVDS display interfaces, among other things.

SolidRun will sell kits that bundle the i.MX 8M Plus CoMs with HummingBoard carrier boards that add full-sized ports including:

  • USB 3.0
  • Ethernet
  • HDMI
  • microSD
  • audio
  • power

SolidRun’s new i.MX 8M module + HummingBoard carrier kits will sell for $135 and up during the launch promotion.

The company says its little computers will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and optional support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

