Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Singles Day is already upon us. This unofficial shopping holiday began in China a number of years ago and November 11th has since become a bit of a global phenomenon.

Names Singles Day because it takes place on 11/11 (get it, they’re all ones… or singles), the holiday started overtaking Black Friday as the biggest day of the year for retail sales in both online and in-person shopping.

While folks in China will probably be able to score some of the best deals, a number of online retailers that sell Chinese goods to international customers are getting in on the action, which makes Singles Day one of the best days of the year to save some money on products from companies like GPD, One Netbook, and Chuwi.

AliExpress (which is sort of like Amazon and eBay wrapped into one), is running a massive sale starting at 3:00AM Eastern time on November 11th, but you can add most of the items listed below to your cart early and checkout after the sale begins.

Meanwhile other stores including Banggood, DHGate, Gearbest, GeekBuying, and TomTop are running their own Singles Day sales. Most of those stores have deals that are already live, and in some cases you can buy the same items for lower prices than AliExpress is offering.

Keep an eye out for flash sales and coupons — these stores love to use those strategies. They can be a bit tricky to navigate, but you may be able to score some extra savings… especially if you’re a first time customer.

A note of caution

Before you start shopping though, I should also point out that if you’re in the US, Europe, or most other parts of the world, you should be aware that there are some down sides to ordering from the stores listed below — shipping is typically very slow and customer service is virtually non-existent. While I’ve successfully ordered products from several of these stores in the past, I’ve also heard horror stories from customers who ran into issues, particularly those who were trying to arrange for returns or repairs.

For that reason, I’ve listed official AliExpress stores whenever I could find them, even if third-party sellers are offering lower prices. This may help alleviate the risks, but there’s a bit more risk involved in ordering from these sellers than there is when placing an order with a Western company for delivery to a Western shipping address.

With that out of the way, here are some of the best Singles Day sales I could find on mini-laptops, mini-PCs, and other devices. If you find any that I missed, let us know in the comments!

GPD device sale

One Netbook devices

Xiaomi devices

Chuwi devices

eReaders

Other Mini PCs

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

