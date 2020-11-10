Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Singles Day is already upon us. This unofficial shopping holiday began in China a number of years ago and November 11th has since become a bit of a global phenomenon.
Names Singles Day because it takes place on 11/11 (get it, they’re all ones… or singles), the holiday started overtaking Black Friday as the biggest day of the year for retail sales in both online and in-person shopping.
While folks in China will probably be able to score some of the best deals, a number of online retailers that sell Chinese goods to international customers are getting in on the action, which makes Singles Day one of the best days of the year to save some money on products from companies like GPD, One Netbook, and Chuwi.
AliExpress (which is sort of like Amazon and eBay wrapped into one), is running a massive sale starting at 3:00AM Eastern time on November 11th, but you can add most of the items listed below to your cart early and checkout after the sale begins.
Meanwhile other stores including Banggood, DHGate, Gearbest, GeekBuying, and TomTop are running their own Singles Day sales. Most of those stores have deals that are already live, and in some cases you can buy the same items for lower prices than AliExpress is offering.
Keep an eye out for flash sales and coupons — these stores love to use those strategies. They can be a bit tricky to navigate, but you may be able to score some extra savings… especially if you’re a first time customer.
A note of caution
Before you start shopping though, I should also point out that if you’re in the US, Europe, or most other parts of the world, you should be aware that there are some down sides to ordering from the stores listed below — shipping is typically very slow and customer service is virtually non-existent. While I’ve successfully ordered products from several of these stores in the past, I’ve also heard horror stories from customers who ran into issues, particularly those who were trying to arrange for returns or repairs.
For that reason, I’ve listed official AliExpress stores whenever I could find them, even if third-party sellers are offering lower prices. This may help alleviate the risks, but there’s a bit more risk involved in ordering from these sellers than there is when placing an order with a Western company for delivery to a Western shipping address.
With that out of the way, here are some of the best Singles Day sales I could find on mini-laptops, mini-PCs, and other devices. If you find any that I missed, let us know in the comments!
- GPD Win Max 8″ handheld gaming laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $857 – GPD (AliExpress, starts at 3:00AM Eastern)
- GPD Win 2 6″ handheld gaming PC w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/256GB for $512 – GPD (AliExpress, starts at 3:00AM Eastern)
- GPD Win (1st-gen) 5.5″ handheld gaming PC w/Atom x7-Z8750/4GB/64GB for $368 – Gearbest
- GPD P2 Max 8.9″ mini laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/16GB/512GB for $688 – GPD (AliExpress, starts at 3:00AM Eastern)
- GPD Pocket 2 7″ mini-laptop w/Celeron 3965Y/8GB/256GB for $474 – GPD (AliExpress, starts at 3:00AM Eastern)
- GPD MicroPC 6″ handheld computer w/Celeron N4100/8GB/128GHB for $360 – Banggood
- GPD MicroPC 6″ handheld computer w/Celeron N4100/8GB/128GB for $359 – GPD (AliExpress, starts at 3:00AM Eastern)
- One Mix 1S Yoga w/Celeron 3965Y/8GB/256GB for $487 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- One Mix 1S+ w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/256GB for $540 – Banggood
- One Netbook A1 7″ mini PC w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/256GB for $600 – Banggood (or GeekBuying)
- OneGx1 mini gaming laptop w/Core i5-10210Y for $787 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- One Mix 3S+ 8.4″ mini-laptop w/Core i3-10110Y/8GB/256GB for $670 – Banggood
- One Mix 3 Pro Yoga mini-laptop w/Core i5-10210Y/16GB/512GB for $880 – Banggood
- One Mix 3 Pro Yoga 8.4″ mini laptop w/Core i5-10210Y/16GB/512GB for $918 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- Xiaomi Mi Band 5 for $26 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- Xiaomi Mi Band 4C for $19 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 1080p Android TV media streamer for $30 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- Xiaomi Mi TV Box S 4K media streamer for $57 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- Xiaomi Redmi Aridots 2 true wireless earbuds for $15 – Banggood (coupon: BG11CNRM)
- Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 2 true wireless earbuds for $17 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth speaker for $34 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- Chuwi AeroBook Pro 13″ laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/256GB for $400 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- Chuwi MiniBook 7″ mini-laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/256GB for $470 – Banggood
- Chuwi GemiBook 13″ laptop w/Celeron J4115/12GB/256GB for $350 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- Chuwi CoreBox compact desktop w/Core i5-5257U/8GB/256GB for $270 – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- Chuwi HeroBox mini PC w/Celeron N4100/8GB/180GB for $180 – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- Chuwi LarkBox mini PC w/Celeron J4115/6GB/128GB for $132 – DHGate
- Chuwi HiPad X 10.1″ Android tablet w/MTK MT6771/6GB/128GB for $201 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
eReaders
- Kobo Clara HD for $89 – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- Likebook Mars 7.8″ eReader for $207 – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- Onyx BOOX Nova Pro for $276 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- Likebook Alita 10.3″ eReader w/digital pen for $425 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
Other Mini PCs
- Beelink GT-R mini PC w/Ryzen 5 3350H for $400 and up – GeekBuying
- Beelink GT-R mini desktop w/Ryzen 5 3350H/8GB/256GB for $439 and up – AliExpress
- TOPTON mini desktop w/9th or 10th-gen Intel Core H processors for $408 and up – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
- XCY mini PC w/Celeron N4100/8GB/128GB for $179 – AliExpress (starting at 3:00AM Eastern)
I am tempted by the GPD WIN 2 deal but I think I need to resist the urge to spend considering that my GPD WIN is still 100% ok.
