Amazon is running another sale on Fire tablets, meaning you can save up to $70 on some models between today and November 8, 2020:

The 10 inch model has the fastest processor and best overall performance of any current-gen Amazon tablet, while the 8 inch versions offer pretty good bang for the buck in a package that’s easier to hold in one hand while reading, watching, or playing.

Amazon Fire HD 10

Amazon’s tablets aren’t exactly speed demons – if you want a best-in-class tablet, you’re going to have to spend a lot more money to pick up the latest Samsung, Huawei, or Apple tablets.

But they’re more affordable alternatives that typically have starting prices ranging from $50 to $150 and which are even more attractive when they’re on sale… and Amazon does offer big discounts at least a few times a year.

This time around the company isn’t offering any discounts on the entry-level Fire 7 tablet, but that’s the least impressive member of the current lineup. If you were thinking about spending $50 to buy one, I’d recommend spending an extra $5 or more to upgrade to one of the Fire HD tablets with higher-resolution displays and faster processors.

See below for a comparison table that shows how Amazon’s current tablets stack up against one another in terms of specs.

And if you’re looking to get a little more out of your tablet, check out Liliputing’s guides for installing the Google Play Store on Amazon’s tablets. Pro tip: the steps are pretty much the same for all current Amazon tablets, but I highlight different methods in each guide:

Here’s a comparison table of Amazon’s 2019/2020 Fire tablet family:

Amazon Fire 7 (2019)Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019)
Display7 inch, 1024 x 6008 inch, 1280 x 8008 inch, 1280 x 80010 inch, 1920 x 1200
Storage16GB or 32GB + microSD (up to 512GB)32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 512GB)
RAM1GB2GB3GB2GB
CPUMediaTek MT8163V/B
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.3 GHz		MediaTek MT8168
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz		MediaTek MT8168
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz		MediaTek MT8183
4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz
GPUMali-T720 MP2Mali-G52 3EE MC1Mali-G52 3EE MC1Mali-G72 MP3
BatteryUp to 7 hoursUp to 12 hoursUp to 12 hoursUp to 12 hours
Portsmicro USB 2.0USB 2.0 Type-CUSB 2.0 Type-CUSB 2.0 Type-C
Charging time4 hours5 hours (5W wired)4 hours (9W wired), 3 hours (wireless)4 hours (9W wired)
SpeakersMonoStereoStereoStereo
WiFi802.11a/b/g/n802.11a/b/g/n/ac802.11a/b/g/n/ac802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth4.15.05.04.2
Cameras 2MP front & rear2MP front & rear2MP front & rear2MP front & rear
Latest OS versionFire OS 7Fire OS 7Fire OS 7Fire OS 7
Dimensions192mm x 115mm x 9.6mm202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm262mm x 159mm x 9.8mm
Weight286 grams355 grams355 grams504 grams
Starting price (MSRP)$50$90 ($55 on sale)$110 ($70 on sale)$150 ($80 on sale)

Amazon is also offering discounts on its Kids Edition tablets.

These are basically regular Amazon Fire tablets, except they come with a sturdy bumper case, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited), and a 2-year “worry-free guarantee” that means Amazon will replace a tablet that’s broken, no questions asked.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

