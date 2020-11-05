Amazon is running another sale on Fire tablets, meaning you can save up to $70 on some models between today and November 8, 2020:
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55 and up ($35 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $75 and up ($35 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $80 and up ($70 off)
The 10 inch model has the fastest processor and best overall performance of any current-gen Amazon tablet, while the 8 inch versions offer pretty good bang for the buck in a package that’s easier to hold in one hand while reading, watching, or playing.
Amazon’s tablets aren’t exactly speed demons – if you want a best-in-class tablet, you’re going to have to spend a lot more money to pick up the latest Samsung, Huawei, or Apple tablets.
But they’re more affordable alternatives that typically have starting prices ranging from $50 to $150 and which are even more attractive when they’re on sale… and Amazon does offer big discounts at least a few times a year.
This time around the company isn’t offering any discounts on the entry-level Fire 7 tablet, but that’s the least impressive member of the current lineup. If you were thinking about spending $50 to buy one, I’d recommend spending an extra $5 or more to upgrade to one of the Fire HD tablets with higher-resolution displays and faster processors.
See below for a comparison table that shows how Amazon’s current tablets stack up against one another in terms of specs.
And if you’re looking to get a little more out of your tablet, check out Liliputing’s guides for installing the Google Play Store on Amazon’s tablets. Pro tip: the steps are pretty much the same for all current Amazon tablets, but I highlight different methods in each guide:
- How to install Google Play on the Amazon Fire HD 8 (by manually sideloading 4 APK files)
- How to install Google Play on the Amazon Fire HD 10 (using Fire Toolbox)
Here’s a comparison table of Amazon’s 2019/2020 Fire tablet family:
|Amazon Fire 7 (2019)
|Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)
|Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)
|Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019)
|Display
|7 inch, 1024 x 600
|8 inch, 1280 x 800
|8 inch, 1280 x 800
|10 inch, 1920 x 1200
|Storage
|16GB or 32GB + microSD (up to 512GB)
|32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)
|32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)
|32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 512GB)
|RAM
|1GB
|2GB
|3GB
|2GB
|CPU
|MediaTek MT8163V/B
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.3 GHz
|MediaTek MT8168
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz
|MediaTek MT8168
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz
|MediaTek MT8183
4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz
|GPU
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Mali-G52 3EE MC1
|Mali-G52 3EE MC1
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Battery
|Up to 7 hours
|Up to 12 hours
|Up to 12 hours
|Up to 12 hours
|Ports
|micro USB 2.0
|USB 2.0 Type-C
|USB 2.0 Type-C
|USB 2.0 Type-C
|Charging time
|4 hours
|5 hours (5W wired)
|4 hours (9W wired), 3 hours (wireless)
|4 hours (9W wired)
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Stereo
|WiFi
|802.11a/b/g/n
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|5.0
|4.2
|Cameras
|2MP front & rear
|2MP front & rear
|2MP front & rear
|2MP front & rear
|Latest OS version
|Fire OS 7
|Fire OS 7
|Fire OS 7
|Fire OS 7
|Dimensions
|192mm x 115mm x 9.6mm
|202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm
|202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm
|262mm x 159mm x 9.8mm
|Weight
|286 grams
|355 grams
|355 grams
|504 grams
|Starting price (MSRP)
|$50
|$90 ($55 on sale)
|$110 ($70 on sale)
|$150 ($80 on sale)
Amazon is also offering discounts on its Kids Edition tablets.
These are basically regular Amazon Fire tablets, except they come with a sturdy bumper case, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited), and a 2-year “worry-free guarantee” that means Amazon will replace a tablet that’s broken, no questions asked.
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60 ($40 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $80 ($60 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $130 ($70 off)