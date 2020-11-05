Amazon is running another sale on Fire tablets, meaning you can save up to $70 on some models between today and November 8, 2020:

The 10 inch model has the fastest processor and best overall performance of any current-gen Amazon tablet, while the 8 inch versions offer pretty good bang for the buck in a package that’s easier to hold in one hand while reading, watching, or playing.

Amazon’s tablets aren’t exactly speed demons – if you want a best-in-class tablet, you’re going to have to spend a lot more money to pick up the latest Samsung, Huawei, or Apple tablets.

But they’re more affordable alternatives that typically have starting prices ranging from $50 to $150 and which are even more attractive when they’re on sale… and Amazon does offer big discounts at least a few times a year.

This time around the company isn’t offering any discounts on the entry-level Fire 7 tablet, but that’s the least impressive member of the current lineup. If you were thinking about spending $50 to buy one, I’d recommend spending an extra $5 or more to upgrade to one of the Fire HD tablets with higher-resolution displays and faster processors.

See below for a comparison table that shows how Amazon’s current tablets stack up against one another in terms of specs.

And if you’re looking to get a little more out of your tablet, check out Liliputing’s guides for installing the Google Play Store on Amazon’s tablets. Pro tip: the steps are pretty much the same for all current Amazon tablets, but I highlight different methods in each guide:

Here’s a comparison table of Amazon’s 2019/2020 Fire tablet family:

Amazon is also offering discounts on its Kids Edition tablets.

These are basically regular Amazon Fire tablets, except they come with a sturdy bumper case, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ (formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited), and a 2-year “worry-free guarantee” that means Amazon will replace a tablet that’s broken, no questions asked.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

