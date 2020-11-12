The new Samsung Exynos 1080 processor is an octa-core processor deigned for upper mid-range smartphones, but Samsung says it will bring a 50-percent boost in single-core performance and up to a 2X improvement in multi-core performance, which could make this mid-range chip competitive with some processors designed for high-end phones and tablets.
Samsung’s new chip is also the company’s first manufactured using a 5nm EUV process.
These days that’s more of a marketing term than anything – Samsung’s 5nm isn’t necessarily the same as Apple’s, for example. And while AMD and Intel haven’t released 5nm chips yet, they use different definitions still.
But the move to 5nm does represent a node change for Samsung, which should bring improvements in power efficiency, among other things.
The Exynos 1080 features:
- 1 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU core @ 2.8 GHz
- 3 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 2.6 GHz
- 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
- Mali-G78 MP10 graphics
- Integrated Neural Processing Unit
- Integrated 5G modem
Sasmung says the processor should support devices with FHD+ displays and refresh rates of 144 Hz, or QHD+ displays with 90 Hz refresh rates.
Other features include support for LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.1 storage, up to 200MP cameras (or dual 32MP cameras, and 4K HDR+ video recording at up to 60 frames per second. The phone supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks.
Chinese phone maker Vivo will be the first company to launch a phone powered by Samsung’s new processor.
Exynos 1080 spec sheet pic.twitter.com/Yd0uX5Gagh
— ᴺᴼᵀ DJ Koh #Unpacked2021 (@not_koh) November 12, 2020
via AnandTech, SamMobile, NotebookCheck, and @not_koh
I find it interesting that one of the A78 cores is clocked 0.2GHz faster than the others. I guess this is how you reach an exactly 50% increase in single core performance… and still meet your multi-core power budget.
Maybe other chip makers are doing this, but not telling people, perhaps a higher turbo frequency on one of the big cores.