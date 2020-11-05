Gaming hardware company Razer has been selling laptops for a few years, and the company has earned a reputation for offering high performance hardware and sleek designs. But not everyone wants a laptop with a gaming aesthetic.
So now Razer is expanding its brand.
The company’s new Razer Book 13 is a thin and light laptop designed for productivity on the go. It has a premium design, and a premium price tag – the Razer Book 13 is available for pre-order for $1200 and up.
Powered by an 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processor with Intel Xe graphics, you could certainly use the Razer Book 13 to do some gaming on the go. It also has two Thunderbolt 4, which means you can connect an external graphics dock for gaming at home.
But Razer says this notebook is designed first and foremost for mobile productivity rather than gaming. It does have a Razer Chrome RGB backlit keyboard with support for per-key lighting, but that can be just as useful for video editing as it is for gaming.
The notebook has an anodized aluminum body with a “mercury white” finish for scratch resistance, and overall the effect is a laptop that doesn’t scream “gamer” to the world.
The Razer Book 13 has a 13.4 inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, edge-to-edge glass, and support for 1920 x 1200 pixel (matte) or 3840 x 2400 pixel (glossy) displays. Higher-priced configurations also have a touchscreen. All models have 60 Hz displays with 178 degree viewing angles.
Other features include stereo speakers with support for THX Spatial Audio for 360-degree sound, a 4-mic array and HD webcam with Windows Hello face recognition, a glass-covered trackpad, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a set of ports that includes:
- 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
- 1 x HDMI 2.0a
- 3.5mm audio
- microSD card reader
Razer offers three pricing/configuration options:
- Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB/FHD+ display for $1200
- Core i7-1165G7/16GB/256GB/FHD+ touchscreen for $1600
- Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB/4K+ touchscreen for $2000
Each version has a 55 WHr battery, a 65 power adapter and a body that measures 11.6″ x 7.8″ x 11.6″ but the touchscreen adds a little weight. A non-touch Razer Book 13 weighs 2.95 pounds, while models with a touchscreen weigh 3.09 pounds.
I’ve actually been interested in buying a laptop that lacks a high end GPU, but offers a Thunderbolt connector for adding an external GPU. I can’t commit to the low battery life, and bulky sizes of all-out gaming laptops.
I really like the design of this laptop, the straight edges are nice. I checked out some more info about this laptop, and it looks like the Storage is upgradable, but the RAM is not. Thats good to hear.
My only gripe about this laptop is that they are offering 3 different display panel options and NONE of them are above 60hz. I get that the laptop isn’t focused at gamers specifically, but you’d never convince me to buy an external GPU for a laptop with a 60hz screen.