Gaming hardware company Razer has been selling laptops for a few years, and the company has earned a reputation for offering high performance hardware and sleek designs. But not everyone wants a laptop with a gaming aesthetic.

So now Razer is expanding its brand.

The company’s new Razer Book 13 is a thin and light laptop designed for productivity on the go. It has a premium design, and a premium price tag – the Razer Book 13 is available for pre-order for $1200 and up.

Powered by an 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processor with Intel Xe graphics, you could certainly use the Razer Book 13 to do some gaming on the go. It also has two Thunderbolt 4, which means you can connect an external graphics dock for gaming at home.

But Razer says this notebook is designed first and foremost for mobile productivity rather than gaming. It does have a Razer Chrome RGB backlit keyboard with support for per-key lighting, but that can be just as useful for video editing as it is for gaming.

The notebook has an anodized aluminum body with a “mercury white” finish for scratch resistance, and overall the effect is a laptop that doesn’t scream “gamer” to the world.

The Razer Book 13 has a 13.4 inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, edge-to-edge glass, and support for 1920 x 1200 pixel (matte) or 3840 x 2400 pixel (glossy) displays. Higher-priced configurations also have a touchscreen. All models have 60 Hz displays with 178 degree viewing angles.

Other features include stereo speakers with support for THX Spatial Audio for 360-degree sound, a 4-mic array and HD webcam with Windows Hello face recognition, a glass-covered trackpad, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a set of ports that includes:

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0a

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader

Razer offers three pricing/configuration options:

Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB/FHD+ display for $1200

Core i7-1165G7/16GB/256GB/FHD+ touchscreen for $1600

Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB/4K+ touchscreen for $2000

Each version has a 55 WHr battery, a 65 power adapter and a body that measures 11.6″ x 7.8″ x 11.6″ but the touchscreen adds a little weight. A non-touch Razer Book 13 weighs 2.95 pounds, while models with a touchscreen weigh 3.09 pounds.

