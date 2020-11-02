Raspberry Pi has been selling tiny, inexpensive computers and accessories since 2012. But while Raspberry Pi hardware has become popular with enthusiasts and home users, the organization’s single-board computers were originally targeted at students, educators, and makers.

The new Raspberry Pi 400 is something different: a full-fledged computer stuffed inside a keyboard. It’s basically a modern take on the Commodore 64 and similar personal computers from decades past.

A key difference? The Raspberry Pi 400 is incredibly affordable, with prices starting at just $70.

That’s how much you pay to get a Raspberry Pi 400 PC-in-a-keyboard case. Or you can pay $100 for a Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit that bundles the PC with:

Official USB mouse

Official USB-C power supply

16GB microSD card with Raspberry Pi OS pre-installed (although Ubuntu and other operating systems should be supported as well)

micro HDMI to HDMI cable

The only thing that’s not included is a display, but you should be able to hook up just about any HDMI monitor or TV.

Under the hood, the Raspberry Pi 400 has the same basic hardware as a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 4GB of RAM. The memory, storage, wireless capabilities, and ports are the same – but the board has been redesigned so that all the ports are on one side so that they can all be accessed from the back of the keyboard/computer.

Raspberry Pi also equipped this model with a slightly faster processor clocked at 1.8 GHz rather than 1.5 GHz.

That means Raspberry Pi HATs and other accessories probably won’t fit. But it would have been tough to cram them inside the Raspberry Pi 400’s custom case anyway.

Here’s a run-down of the new computer’s key specs:

Processor : Broadcom BCM2711 processor (4 x ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores @ 1.8GHz

: Broadcom BCM2711 processor (4 x ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores @ 1.8GHz Memory : 4GB LPDDR4-3200

: 4GB LPDDR4-3200 Wireless : Dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0

: Dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports : Gigabit Ethernet, 2 × USB 3.0 and 1 × USB 2.0, 2 × micro HDMI ports (up to 4Kp60)

: Gigabit Ethernet, 2 × USB 3.0 and 1 × USB 2.0, 2 × micro HDMI ports (up to 4Kp60) GPIO : Horizontal 40-pin GPIO header

: Horizontal 40-pin GPIO header Storage : MicroSD card slot for OS and data storage

: MicroSD card slot for OS and data storage Power : 5V DC via USB connector

: 5V DC via USB connector Keyboard : 78- or 79-key compact keyboard (UK and US English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish layouts available at launch)

: 78- or 79-key compact keyboard (UK and US English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish layouts available at launch) Dimensions: 286 mm × 122 mm × 23 mm

CNX-Software also has a teardown that gives you a look at the new motherboard and the computer’s large heat spreader (which allows for fanless performance).

via Raspberry Pi

