The Orange Pi Zero 2 is a tiny single-board-computer that measures just 2.4″ x 2.1″ and features sized Ethernet, USB, and HDMI ports, among other things.

First announced over a year ago, the original Orange Pi Zero 2 was never available to purchase. But now you can buy a new version with upgraded specs.

The new Orange Pi Zero 2 is available from Amazon for $16.

The Orange Pi Zero 2 is powered by an Allwinner H616 processor, which is a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with support for speeds up to 1.5 GHz and ARM Mali-G31 MP2 graphics.

It also features 512MB of RAM, a microSD card reader for storage, and support for WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and ports including:

  • 1 x micro HDMI 2.0a
  • 1 x USB Type-C (5V/2A power input
  • 3 x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet

The system also has 26-pin and 13-pin headers with I2C, SPI, UART, USB host, and audio connections. You can also plug an IR receiver into the 13-pin header if you want to use an infrared remote control.

According to Shenzhen Xunlong, the company that makes the Orange Pi line of products, the Orange Pi Zero 2 should support Android 10, Ubuntu, or Debian operating systems.

The company will also likely offer a version with 1GB of RAM, but it’s not yet available from Amazon, and it’s unclear how much that model will cost.

via CNX Software

