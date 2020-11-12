The latest tiny, low-power computer from FriendlyELEC is a 2.6″ x 2.6″ single-board PC with a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor, support for up to 4GB of RAM, and a microSD card for storage.

The NanoPi R4S doesn’t have a video out port, so it’s not designed to be plugged into a TV or monitor for use as a media center or desktop computer. But it does have two Gigabit Ethernet ports and two USB 3.0 ports, which means you can connect it to your home or work network and use it as a headless computer.

FriendlyELEC hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet, and there’s no word on what software will run on this little computer. But CNX Software found specs listed on the FriendlyElec wiki, along with schematics and links to Rockchip resources.

The RK3399 processor features two ARM Cortex-A72 CPU performance cores and four Cortex-A53 efficiency cores and Mali-T864 graphics (which I suppose could come in handy for decoding streaming video or games for streaming even if you can’t plug in a display).

The little computer will be available with either 1GB of DDR3 memory or 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and both of its Ethernet ports support Gigabit speeds. There’s also a USB-C port for 5V/3A power input, a 4-pin USB 2.0 header, and two 5-pin headers for SPI and I2C.

Similar headless, single-board computers from the company like the NanoPi R2S support open source software including U-boot, Ubuntu Core, and OpenWrt, so it’s likely the new model will follow suit once it’s officially launched.

via CNX Software

