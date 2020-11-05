Motorola’s Moto G smartphones are known for mid-range price tags and reasonably decent bang-for-the-buck hardware.

The new Moto G9 Power aims to meet those expectations by offering a pretty standard set of specs for a phone in its price range (about $230), but one stand-out feature: a massive 6,000 mAh battery that should provide two or more days of battery life.

It’s one of two new Moto G smartphones heading to Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America in the coming weeks. It’s unclear if or when the new phones will be available in the US.

The other new phone is the Moto G 5G, a €300 (~$355) smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, a 6.7 inch display and 5G support. That model will be available in 4GB RAM/64GB storage or 6GB/128GB configurations and features a 5,000 mAh battery, and three rear cameras: 48MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro.

Motorola Moto G9 Power lacks 5G support and has a less power Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. But it packs a bigger battery, a higher-resolution 64MP primary camera (plus 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras), and comes standard with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage plus a microSD card reader for removable storage.

One down side of phones with big batteries is that it can take a long time to charge using a standard charger, but fortunately both of Motorola’s new phones support 20W fast charging, which should allow you to cram a little extra juice into the phone without leaving it plugged in all day.

via GSM Arena and TechRadar

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

