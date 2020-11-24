Motorola’s latest  low-cost smartphone packs a 4,000 mAh battery, 10W fast charging support, dual rear cameras, a fingerprint reader, and a headphone jack… illustrating that once-premium features are now readily available in low-cost phones.

Most of the other specs for the new Moto E7 are a little less impressive though.

The smartphone has a 6.5 inch, 1600 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage and a mono speaker.

It does have a microSD card reader for expandable storage as well as dual SIM support.

The phone is available in grey, blue, or coral color options, features a cut-out in the display for a 5MP selfie camera. On the back of the Moto E7 you’ll find a 48MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera, plus a fingerprint reader in the dimple where you see the Motorola logo.

The new Moto E7 is launching first in Europe and the UK, where it’s priced at €120 and £99, respectively. There’s no word on if or when this phone will hit North America.

 

  1. That primary camera number seems wrong – other sites have it at 48MP. I was wondering which ancient parts bin Motorola had been digging through.

