This summer Chinese device maker Mele launched a computer-on-a-stick featuring an Intel Gemini Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an Ethernet port.

Now the company has an updated model with more of everything (except ports).

The updated Mele PCG02 is a fanless PC stick with a faster processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It’s available for purchase from Amazon for $230.

If you don’t need the upgrades, you can also still pick up an older model. Mele is selling it for $170 and up through its AliExpress store during a Black Friday sale that runs through November 27, 2020.

The updated model seems to have a slightly different case than its predecessor, but it’s still a small, fanless computer designed to plug directly into the HDMI port of a monitor or TV. It’s chunkier than a USB flash drive, but still pretty tiny by desktop computer standards.

Here’s how the new version stacks up against the original:

Mele PCG02 GLK (original) Mele PCG02 GLE (upgraded) CPU Intel Celeron J4105 Intel Celeron J4125 GPU Intel UHD 600 Intel UHD 600 RAM 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4 8GB LPDDR4 Storage 64GB or 128GB eMMC

microSD (up to 256GB) 128GB eMMC

microSD (up to 1TB) A/V HDMI 2.0 ([email protected])

3.5mm audio combo HDMI 2.0 ([email protected])

3.5mm audio combo USB 2 x USB 3.0

micro USB (for power) 2 x USB 3.0

micro USB (for power) Connectivity Gigabit Ethernet

WiFi 5

BT 4.2 Gigabit Ethernet

WiFi 5

BT 4.2 Power DC power port (5V/3A) DC power port (5V/3A) OS Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Pro Dimensions 5.5″ x 2.3″ x 0.75″ 5.1″ x 2″ x ?

Theoretically this PC stick should be able to handle 4K video playback, allowing you to turn any display into a media center. But in practice, YouTuber ETA Prime found that performance can vary depending on the source (with the computer dropping frames while streaming from YouTube at 2160p resolution at 60 frames per second, but having no trouble streaming similar quality video from a Plex server).

You can find more performance notes on gaming, video, and some benchmarks results in ETA’s video review.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

