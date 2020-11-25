This summer Chinese device maker Mele launched a computer-on-a-stick featuring an Intel Gemini Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an Ethernet port.

Now the company has an updated model with more of everything (except ports).

The updated Mele PCG02 is a fanless PC stick with a faster processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It’s available for purchase from Amazon for $230.

If you don’t need the upgrades, you can also still pick up an older model. Mele is selling it for $170 and up through its AliExpress store during a Black Friday sale that runs through November 27, 2020.

The updated model seems to have a slightly different case than its predecessor, but it’s still a small, fanless computer designed to plug directly into the HDMI port of a monitor or TV. It’s chunkier than a USB flash drive, but still pretty tiny by desktop computer standards.

Here’s how the new version stacks up against the original:

Mele PCG02 GLK (original)Mele PCG02 GLE (upgraded)
CPUIntel Celeron J4105Intel Celeron J4125
GPUIntel UHD 600Intel UHD 600
RAM4GB or 8GB LPDDR48GB LPDDR4
Storage64GB or 128GB eMMC
microSD (up to 256GB)		128GB eMMC
microSD (up to 1TB)
A/VHDMI 2.0 ([email protected])
3.5mm audio combo		HDMI 2.0 ([email protected])
3.5mm audio combo
USB2 x USB 3.0
micro USB (for power)		2 x USB 3.0
micro USB (for power)
ConnectivityGigabit Ethernet
WiFi 5
BT 4.2		Gigabit Ethernet
WiFi 5
BT 4.2
PowerDC power port (5V/3A)DC power port (5V/3A)
OSWindows 10 ProWindows 10 Pro
Dimensions5.5″ x 2.3″ x 0.75″5.1″ x 2″ x ?

Theoretically this PC stick should be able to handle 4K video playback, allowing you to turn any display into a media center. But in practice, YouTuber ETA Prime found that performance can vary depending on the source (with the computer dropping frames while streaming from YouTube at 2160p resolution at 60 frames per second, but having no trouble streaming similar quality video from a Plex server).

You can find more performance notes on gaming, video, and some benchmarks results in ETA’s video review.

 

