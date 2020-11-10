Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek has unveiled three new ARM-based processors aimed at mobile devices. The new MediaTek MT8195 is a 6nm chip designed for premium Chromebooks, while the MT8192 is a less powerful 7nm chip aimed at mainstream Chrome OS devices. MediaTek’s new Dimensity 700, meanwhile, is a 7nm processor designed for mid-range 5G smartphones.

MediaTek says both of its new Chromebook processors include support for AI processing to help with speech recognition, voice controls, image recognition, noise reduction, and other functions. They also both have dedicated audio digital signal processors for low-power voice wakeup when used with a voice assistant.

The MT8195 is an octa-core processor with:

4 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores

ARM Mali-G57 5-core graphics

MediaTek APU 3.0 AI engine (up to 4 TOPs performance)

2133 MHz LPDDR4x memory support

Dolby Vision 7.1 support

AV1 hardware video accelerator

The MT8192 takes thing down a notch or two, with:

4 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores

ARM Mali-G57 5-core graphics

MediaTek APU 2.0 AI engine (up to 2.4 TOPs)

2144 MHz LPDDR4x memory support

Both chips support 4k HDR video decoding, and even the lower-performance processor can handle FHD+ 120 Hz displays (or WQHD resolution displays with 60 Hz refresh rates).

Mediatek says Chromebooks powered by the MT8192 processor should be available in the second quarter of 2021, with MT8195-powered models coming “at a later date.”

The company’s new Dimensity 700 smartphone chip, meanwhile, is an 8-core processor featuring two ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, six Cortex-A55 cores, and support for devices with FHD+ 90 Hz displays, up to a 64MP camera, and support for 5G networks.

Mediatek has not announced a release date for its new 5G smartphone processor.

via MediaTek (1)(2)

