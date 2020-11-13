Less than a month after adding support for Android 11, the developer of the popular Android rooting/customization utility Magisk has released a new version with bug fixes, stability improvements, and support for Google’s latest Pixel devices.

According to @topjohnwu, Magisk (beta) v21.1 is the first version to officially support the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G.

As the release number suggests, for the most part this is a minor update over last month’s Magisk v21 release. But if you happen to have one of Google’s newest phones and want to root it, then it’s certainly a welcome update.

You can read the full list of changes in the latest build in the Magisk changelog.

Magisk is actually a suite of tools that allow you to root an Android device, load boot scripts, and modify read-only partitions with modules that can change the way Android behaves by adding features, tweaking performance, or altering the look of the operating system.

There’s also a MagiskHide tool that attempts to hide the fact that your device is hidden from applications that are trying to sniff out rooted devices to block you from streaming video, online banking, or other services.

