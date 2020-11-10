Smartphone prices have crept up over the past few years, so it’s not unusual to see phones that sell for $1,000 and up. Some models with features like foldable displays may even cost twice as much. But you usually get some pretty stellar features for phones in that price range.

And then there’s the luxury phone market. Rather than premium specs, what you tend to get are premium craftsmanship and materials (like leather and/or titanium), plus premium perks like members-only concierge service.

For a number of years, Vertu was one of the big players in the luxury phone space. And I mean that mostly in terms of mindshare – I have no idea how many overpriced phones the company actually managed to sell before it went out of business in 2017. But with a high markup and phones that sold for thousands of dollars, Vertu probably didn’t need to sell too many phones to make a buck.

Anyway, Vertu is gone now… but out of the ashes a group of former employees have launched a new company called Xor. Its first phone is called the Xor Titanium, and it’s coming in 2021. It makes phone calls, sends texts messages, supports AES 256 end-to-end encryption (if you’re calling another Xor Titanium user), and… that’s all it does.

The phone will cost nearly $4,000.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

