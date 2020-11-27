Apple Silicon is fast. Macs with Apple M1 chips outperform just about every other laptop on the market in most benchmarks, while consuming less power. Even Mac apps that were designed to run on x86 chips run faster on the new Macs than they do on equivalent models with Intel processors.

Not every Mac app is compatible yet. But it’s likely just a matter of time before most popular apps are ported to the new platform.

But what if you want to run a different operating system? Apple’s Craig Federighi recently told Ars Technica that it’s up to Microsoft to decide whether to support Apple’s new hardware. Previous-gen Macs with Intel processors had a feature called Boot Camp which allowed users to install Windows on their Apple computers and dual boot, choosing which operating system to run at launch.

That’s not possible on the new Macs yet, but it’s not due to a technical limitation on Apple’s part. Microsoft would just need to work with Apple to make it happen.

In the meantime, it’s already possible to run many GNU/Linux distributions that support ARM architecture on the new Macs by installing them in a virtual machine. And it turns out you can run already run Windows in a virtual machine too.

