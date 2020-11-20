One score and umm… 15 years ago today, Microsoft released Windows 1.0.

The first version of Windows wasn’t really a full-fledged operating system, but more of a graphical user interface that made MS-DOS a little more user-friendly. But it introduced some core features that remain to this day, including the idea of using a mouse to navigate and viewing multiple apps at once in, well, windows on the screen.

Over the past 35 years Microsoft Windows has had hits and misses. Windows XP was so popular Microsoft had a hard time to upgrade… especially since its successor Windows Vista was widely panned. Windows 7 was a pretty solid, stable release. Windows 8… showed that the company wasn’t afraid to try new things. And Windows 10 is apparently what we’re going to be using for a long time.

But it all started with Windows 1.0.

