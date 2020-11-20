One score and umm… 15 years ago today, Microsoft released Windows 1.0.

The first version of Windows wasn’t really a full-fledged operating system, but more of a graphical user interface that made MS-DOS a little more user-friendly. But it introduced some core features that remain to this day, including the idea of using a mouse to navigate and viewing multiple apps at once in, well, windows on the screen.

Over the past 35 years Microsoft Windows has had hits and misses. Windows XP was so popular Microsoft had a hard time to upgrade… especially since its successor Windows Vista was widely panned. Windows 7 was a pretty solid, stable release. Windows 8… showed that the company wasn’t afraid to try new things. And Windows 10 is apparently what we’re going to be using for a long time.

But it all started with Windows 1.0.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Windows Turns 35: A Visual History [The Verge]

Windows turns 35 today. It’s come a long way since Nov 20, 1985, when it ran on top of MS-DOS, brought a GUI and mouse support to early PCs, and eventually paved the way for future releases that brought us Minesweeper, Solitaire, and Clippy.

RadioShack is coming back. Sort of. The company that bought and relaunched Pier 1 Imports and Dressbarn has acquired rights to the brand and plans to launch a new RadioShack.com website next year. It’s unclear if physical stores are in the cards.

Apple’s new Macs with M1 chips can run most Mac apps already. Performance is best for native apps, but even many x86 apps run faster on the new Macs. But not *all* apps support Apple Silicon yet. Here’s a handy guide.

