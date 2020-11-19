It’s been a few years since Asus launched its first Raspberry Pi-like single-board computer aimed at makers, and the Asus Tinker Board platform hasn’t exactly exploded since then. But the company has made a few updates to the series over the years, with a Tinker Board S, Tinker Board R and Tinker Edge T, and now with the new Asus Tinker Board 2 series.

The latest model is an 85mm x 56mm (3.3″ x 2.2″) computer board powered by a Rockchip RK3399 processor featuring two ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores, four Cortex-A53 cores, and Mali-T860 graphics.

Asus says the little computer will support Debian 9 Linux and Android 10 operating systems, with a build of the latter coming early next year.

The company hasn’t announced a price or release date yet.

