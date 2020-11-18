The list of companies jumping on the Apple Silicon bandwagon is growing. Google just released a version of Chrome for Apple’s new computers with M1 processors, and Mozilla is developing a version of Firefox that will support the new chips as well.

Meanwhile, Adobe’s recent move to release a beta version of Photoshop for both macOS Big Sur devices with Apple M1 chips and Windows on ARM has had an unintended side effect – at least one developer who has loaded Windows 10 onto an old Microsoft Lumia smartphone can now run Photoshop on a phone.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

It’s very nice to see arm64 Photoshop to be here pic.twitter.com/nk1iV98syH — Sunshine Biscuit at scale 🍪 (@imbushuo) November 18, 2020

